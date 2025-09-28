The Latest: AP Top 25 college football rankings see Oregon jump to No. 2 as top five shuffles

Ohio State remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week, but the margin of first-place votes between the top two teams is the closest of the regular season.

Follow live updates from The Associated Press below for game recaps, ranking analyses and voter answers to fan questions, all in one place.

Here's the latest:

Miami vs. Florida State headlines Week 6 slate

Week 6 is a big one in the Sunshine State, as No. 18 Florida State hosts No. 3 Miami.

The 4-0 Hurricanes will be well rested coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, the Seminoles will be hungry for redemption after losing to Virginia and dropping 10 spots in the poll. The matchup could carry heavy playoff implications as both ACC teams are on the hunt.

Bama looks to erase a bad memory when it faces Vandy next week

The Crimson Tide will host No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores are 5-0 for the first time since 2008 and shocked Alabama a year ago with a 40-35 victory.

Vanderbilt moves up to No. 16 after 5-0 start

With a 5-0 record, Vanderbilt is off to its best start since 2008

The Commodores cruised past Utah State and Georgia State in back-to-back weeks, outscoring the two teams by a combined 125-56.

Quarterback Diego Pavia threw five touchdowns and ran one in for a score in Vanderbilt’s 55-45 win over Utah State, contributing to season totals of 1,211 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

No. 16 is Vanderbilt’s highest ranking since the 2008 season.

Five Top 25 teams had the week off, but they all shift

Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Michigan each had the week off, but that didn’t mean they were safe in the rankings.

Oregon leapfrogged over Miami, pushing the Hurricanes from No. 2 to No. 3.

Oklahoma’s win against Auburn made a lasting impression as the Sooners rose two spots to No. 5 despite having the week off.

No. 9 Texas and No. 11 Texas Tech each moved up a spot, while Michigan fell from No. 19 to No. 20.

Texas A&M earns highest ranking since 2022

The Aggies moved up to No. 6 in this week’s poll after beating Auburn 16-10 on Saturday. It’s Texas A&M’s highest ranking since 2022.

Key stat: The Aggies had the edge in total yards, outgaining Auburn 414-177. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed completed 15 of 22 passes for 207 yards. Running back Le’Veon Moss had a standout performance, carrying the ball 21 times for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Up next: Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State up next on Oct. 4.

Arkansas parts ways with Sam Pittman after Notre Dame loss

Arkansas fired head coach Sam Pittman on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 56-13 loss to Notre Dame.

Pittman went 32-34 overall and 14-29 in SEC play leading the Razorbacks. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino takes over as interim coach.

The Razorbacks are 2-3 for the season and have the week off to regroup before traveling to No. 15 Tennessee for an Oct. 11 matchup.

Musical chairs in the top five

Ole Miss and Oklahoma reaching the top five means there have been 10 schools ranked No. 5 or higher for at least one week already this season. The others are Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Texas, Clemson and LSU.

The last time there were more top-five schools this early in a season was 2009, when there were 11 at this point on the schedule. The last instance of there being 10 different schools in those spots for at least one week was 2021.

Conference breakdown

The SEC leads the pack with 10 teams in the Top 25: Ole Miss (4), Oklahoma (5), Texas A&M (6), Texas (9), Alabama (10), Georgia (12), LSU (13), Tennessee (15), Vanderbilt (16) and Missouri (19).

The Big Ten has six teams in the rankings: Ohio State (1), Oregon (2), Penn State (7), Indiana (8), Michigan (20) and Illinois (22).

The ACC and Big 12 each have four ranked teams. From the ACC: Miami (3), Georgia Tech (17), Florida State (18) and Virginia (24). The Big 12 teams are: Texas Tech (11), Iowa State (14), BYU (23) and Arizona State (25).

Independent (1): Notre Dame (21).

Hear from a voter: How did Ole Miss snag No. 4?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

Ole Miss’s upset win over LSU propelled the Rebels up the rankings to No. 4 this week. It was a quality win.

Texas A&M struggled against Auburn in its last time out. The voters think Ole Miss’s recent win was more impressive than Texas A&M’s win over Notre Dame.

Who’s in? Who’s out?

In: No. 24 Virginia and No. 25 Arizona State are new to the poll this week. It’s Arizona State’s second time cracking the rankings after entering the season at No. 11. Virginia earned its first Top 25 ranking since 2019 after defeating Florida State 46-38 in overtime.

Out: TCU and USC’s stints in the Top 25 were short-lived. TCU, which entered the poll at No. 24 last week, has fallen out of the rankings after a 27-24 loss to Arizona State. USC had ranked No. 21 after beating Michigan State in Week 4, but this week’s loss to Illinois dropped the Trojans out of the Top 25.

Hear from a voter: Is Penn State’s good loss worth more than Indiana’s good win?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

It depends on the voter.

Close losses are valued in some cases. Penn State took Oregon to overtime, who is now No. 2 in the country. Voters may look at Penn State as being on a similar level to the Ducks since it was close.

Wins are always valued the highest. The voters valued Penn State’s quality loss more than what Indiana’s shown this year.

Alabama breaks into the top 10 after win against Georgia

Result: The Crimson Tide moved up seven spots after a 24-21 road win against Georgia, improving from No. 17 to No. 10.

Analysis: Alabama dominated from start to finish, maintaining the lead throughout the game. Quarterback Ty Simpson shined, completing 24 of 38 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and adding a rushing touchdown.

Alabama consistently extended drives with third down conversions, whereas Georgia’s two third down conversions didn’t come until the second half.

Up next: Alabama continues SEC play, hosting No. 18 Vanderbilt on Oct. 4. Vanderbilt stunned the Crimson Tide with a 40-35 win in 2024 when the two teams last met.

This week’s biggest rise and fall

Florida State took the hardest hit this week, falling from No. 8 to No. 18 after an upset loss against Virginia.

Ole Miss made the biggest climb, leaping nine spots to No. 4 after beating LSU 24-19 on Saturday. The Rebels earned their highest ranking since 2015, while LSU slid to No. 13 in a direct swap.

Oregon knocks Penn State out of top three

A gritty 30-24 win over Penn State in double overtime convinced voters that Oregon deserved a spot in the top three. The Ducks jumped to No. 2 in the poll, knocking Penn State out of the top three for the first time this season.

Key stat: Oregon beat Penn State in all major offensive categories, holding the edge in first downs (20), yards per play (5.4), rushing yards (176), passing yards (248) and time of possession (33:52).

Next test: Oregon has the week off before hosting Indiana on Oct. 11.

AP Top 25 temperature check

Heating up: Oregon (2), Ole Miss (4), Oklahoma (5), Texas A&M (6), Alabama (10).

Cooling off: Penn State (7), Georgia (12), LSU (13).

Steady: Ohio State (1), Iowa State (14), Tennessee (15).

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Miami (Fla.)

4. Ole Miss

5. Oklahoma

6. Texas A&M

7. Penn State

8. Indiana

9. Texas

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. Georgia

13. LSU

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Vanderbilt

17. Georgia Tech

18. Florida State

19. Missouri

20. Michigan

21. Notre Dame

22. Illinois

23. BYU

24. Virginia

25. Arizona State

Hear from a voter: Why the bias against BYU?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

What’s with the against-BYU bias? Return a lot of starters on defense and a new QB, but teams in the top also had new QBs.

BYU is a good football team and was ranked last week. Some voters aren’t impressed with the Cougars’ wins so far this season. The close win over Colorado in Week 5 won’t help its case.

You can have all the talent, but you still need to produce on the field. Voters haven’t felt like they’ve produced.

Hear from a voter: Why is Penn State awful?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

Penn State had some flashes, especially in the fourth quarter against Oregon. The Nittany Lions had a chance to win, but came up short. Quarterback Drew Allar continues to make mistakes in big moments.

Penn State is still a good football team and still has a shot at the Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. It might be frustrating, but there’s still a lot of season to play.

Hear from a voter: How much does overtime really matter?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

Everything in a game has to be considered. Not just wins and losses.

An overtime win means the game was really close and could’ve gone either way. An overtime win isn’t as impressive as a team winning by one or two scores in regulation.

Hear from a voter: Why continue valuing the preseason rankings?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

As the season gets deeper, there’ll be more of a sample size to evaluate where each team is ranked.

After five weeks, the top teams are emerging, and it’ll only get easier as the season goes on.

Hear from a voter: Is Utah’s play calling to blame for their low ranking?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

I wouldn’t say Utah’s play calling is why the Utes aren’t highly ranked. Utah’s 34-10 loss at home is the biggest reason. You could say the offensive play calling was bad that game, so it did play a little role in it.

The lopsided loss is the biggest reason, though. Utah’s offense bounced back this weekend against West Virginia, where it was nearly perfect, so it could be back in the Top 25.

Hear from a voter: Should Miami stay at No. 2?

By SPENCER RIPCHIK

There’s a chance Miami is still at No. 2, but most voters will have Oregon jump the Hurricanes after the Ducks’ big road win over No. 3 Penn State.

It’s not Miami’s fault; Oregon’s win was just that impressive.

Knocking on the door

An unranked Virginia team turned heads with a 46-38 win over No. 8 Florida State in overtime. With a 4-1 record and coming off a win against a top-10 opponent, the Cavaliers could work their way into the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Arizona State could return to the rankings after a 27-24 win against No. 24 TCU on Friday. The Sun Devils fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Mississippi State in Week 2.

Four Top 25 games included OT

It was an overtime-heavy week for college football, starting with No. 8 Florida State against Virginia on Friday night in a matchup pulled out by Virginia.

On Saturday, No. 16 Georgia Tech climbed back from a 20-3 deficit, then sent the clock into to overtime and solidify a 30-29 win.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop helped the Vols win in overtime with a 25-yard rushing score, beating Mississippi State 41-34.

No. 6 Oregon beat No. 3 Penn State in double overtime with a 25-yard touchdown by receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

Four top 10 teams stumble

The top 10 is almost certain to shift after No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida State each lost in Week 5.

It’s the second time this season that more than four top 10 teams have lost in a single week. In Week 1, preseason No. 1 Texas dropped to Ohio State, preseason No. 4 Clemson lost to LSU, preseason No. 6 Notre Dame fell to Miami and preseason No. 8 Alabama lost to Florida State.

Four top ten teams have lost in the same week at least two times (sometimes more) in three of the past four years (2022, 2024, 2025).

Who to watch to rise and fall this week

Who votes in the poll and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.