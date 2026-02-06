The Latest: Democrats describe hostile relationship with Trump's Washington

The tensions have upended longtime Republican arguments that the federal government should leave local governance to the states under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“There’s no question that the Trump administration has repeatedly violated the Constitution and how it deals with states,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said in an interview.

For his part, Trump has expressed frustration at reflexive resistance from Democratic mayors and governors, insisting this week that he doesn’t want to force federal law enforcement on communities.

Tensions worsened after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month.

The latest:

Trump says tariffs led to economic growth. However ...

Trump claims his tariffs have revived the U.S. economy, calling it an “American economic miracle.”

He argues that tariffs have boosted growth and reduced inflation. However, the facts tell a different story.

The U.S. economy was already growing before his second term. During the first three quarters of the year, Trump’s tariffs — or the threat of them — delivered mixed results for the American economy. Inflation figures are skewed by data disruptions, and tariffs have actually increased core goods prices.

Trump also claims foreign producers bear most tariff costs, but studies show U.S. consumers and firms are affected.

Oman mediates indirect US-Iran talks over Tehran’s nuclear program

Oman has mediated indirect talks between Iran and the United States over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, seeking to de-escalate tensions between the nations after Washington bombed Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran launched a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Oman issued a public statement acknowledging the talks after Associated Press journalists watched Iranian and American officials separately visit a palace on the outskirts of Muscat to speak to the sultanate’s foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi.

It wasn’t immediately clear Friday if that was the end of the talks for the day.

The U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites during that war, likely destroying many of the centrifuges that spun uranium to near weapons-grade purity. Israel’s attacks devastated Iran’s air defenses and targeted its ballistic missile arsenal as well.

U.S. officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio believe Iran’s theocracy is now at its weakest point since its 1979 Islamic Revolution after nationwide protests last month represented the greatest challenge to 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule. Khamenei’s forces responded with a crackdown that killed thousands and reportedly saw tens of thousands arrested — and spurred new military threats by Trump to target the country.