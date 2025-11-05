The Latest: Democrats notch wins for governors, mayor over Trump’s picks

Top Democrats celebrated the results as a major victory over Trump. The president meanwhile was quick to respond to the results on Tuesday night with a defensive social media post after results came. Citing pollsters, Trump said that “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT,” and the federal government shutdown “WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT.”

In Virginia, where there’s a concentration of federal workers impacted by the government shutdown and Trump’s sweeping layoffs of the federal workforce, voters flipped control of the governor’s mansion and elected Democrat Abigail Spanberger as the state’s first female to lead the state. In New Jersey, where Trump endorsed the Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli and held several tele-rallies on his behalf, voters instead chose to keep Democrats in power and elected Congresswoman Mikie Sherill.

New York City is Trump’s hometown but he remains widely unpopular in the Democratic stronghold. His frequent comments and social media posts warning that the nation’s largest city would slip into ruin if Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected mayor may have narrowed the race some, but Trump’s late endorsement of independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down following a scandal four years ago, may have backfired.

Here's the latest:

Mamdani addresses Trump in fiery victory speech

Mamdani spoke directly to Trump as he celebrated his win in the New York City mayoral race Tuesday night, telling the Republican, “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!,” Mamdani said.

Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding and take over the city if Mamdani won the race.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” Mamdani said.

James Solomon and Jim McGreevey advance to a runoff for mayor of Jersey City

No candidate in the seven-person field received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright. The runoff election will occur Dec. 2.

Solomon is a current city councilor. McGreevey is the former governor of New Jersey who resigned over two decades ago when his affair with a man he put on the state payroll was revealed.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop, a Democrat, chose to run for governor rather than seek a fourth term this year.

The Associated Press declared that Solomon advanced to the runoff at 10:17 p.m. The AP declared that McGreevey advanced at 11:08 p.m.

Barack Obama says ‘the future looks a little bit brighter’ after Democratic wins

“It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win,” the former Democratic president wrote on social media.

After Democrats scored resounding wins in Tuesday’s election, Obama added, “We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.”

California voters approve new US House map designed to boost Democrats in 2026

The new map, drawn and passed by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature and pushed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, could help flip five seats from Republican to Democratic in next year’s midterm elections. The map would be in place for the next three election cycles.

The measure was introduced in response to Texas’ midcycle redistricting, which also aims to flip five seats to elect more Republicans. The ballot measure, known as Proposition 50, directs California’s independent redistricting commission to resume enacting congressional maps in 2031.

The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 11 p.m. EST.

Cuomo concedes the NYC mayoral race

The former governor conceded the New York City mayoral race to Mamdani on Tuesday night, saying, “Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani.”

“Tonight was their night,” Cuomo told supporters at his election watch party in Manhattan.

In his concession speech, Cuomo took a handful of parting shots at Mamdani, saying, “Almost half of New Yorkers did not vote to support a government agenda that makes promises that we know cannot be met.”

He continued, calling his campaign “a caution flag that we are headed down a dangerous, dangerous road.”

Republicans plan to use Mamdani’s victory against Democrats in midterms

New York’s next mayor is already shaping up to be a focal point of Republican messaging in the battle for control of the U.S. House in 2026, according to the party’s campaign arm.

“The Democrat Party has surrendered to radical socialist Zohran Mamdani and the far-left mob now running the show,” said Mike Marinella, spokesperson for the National Republican Campaign Committee.

In a memo released Tuesday titled “One Year Out,” the committee outlined plans to tie Democratic candidates nationwide to Mamdani ahead of the midterms.

“Every House Democrat is foolishly complicit in their party’s collapse, and voters will make them pay in 2026,” Marinella said.

Minneapolis mayor’s race advances to ranked choice voting after no candidate receives a majority of the vote

None of the candidates received at least 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

Minneapolis allows voters to rank up to three candidates in its municipal races. The field for mayor included more than a dozen candidates.

As of 10:41 p.m. EST, Jacob Frey and Omar Fateh had received the most first-choice results.

Texas voters approve constitutional amendment that requires US citizenship to vote in the state

U.S. citizenship is already required to register to vote in Texas.

The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 10:31 p.m. EST.

Texas voters approve a constitutional amendment affirming parental rights

The measure adds language to the state constitution affirming that parents are the primary decision-makers for their children and bear the responsibility to nurture and protect their children.

The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 10:31 p.m. EST.

Colorado voters approve income tax increase on higher-earning households to fund meals for all public school students

Colorado voters have approved a ballot measure that would raise state income taxes on households earning at least $300,000 annually to fund free meals for all public school students.

Previously, free meals were offered only to low-income students and schools via the Healthy School Meals for All Program, which voters approved in 2022.

The Associated Press declared the measure passed at 10:24 p.m. EST.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht retains seat

The vote is a victory for Democrats, who campaigned to keep Wecht and two other justices on the court to maintain its 5-2 Democratic majority.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple “yes” or “no” vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term. Wecht has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

The Associated Press declared Wecht retained at 9:51 EST.

New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill targets Trump in acceptance speech

Sherrill said the president is “ripping away” health care and targeting the SNAP food aid program and criticized him for something that impacts New Jersey specifically: canceling a project to expand train access to New York City.

Democratic governors across the country have been pushing back on those issues, as well as planned National Guard deployments in their states. Sherrill said she’s joining them.

“Governors have never mattered more,” Sherrill said. “And in this state, I am determined to build prosperity for all of us.”

Democrat Sean Ryan wins Buffalo mayor’s race

Ryan defeated Republican nominee James Gardner.

The Democratic New York state senator defeated the incumbent acting mayor, Christopher Scanlon, in the Democratic primary in June. Scanlon was elevated to the position after longtime mayor Byron Brown stepped down late last year to become chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

Ryan also served in the state assembly. Prior to entering politics, he worked as a lawyer.

The Associated Press declared Ryan the winner at 10:14 p.m. EST.

James Solomon advances to a runoff for mayor of Jersey City

The second candidate to advance had not yet been decided. No candidate in the seven-person field received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright. The runoff election will occur Dec. 2.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Fulop, a Democrat, chose to seek the governorship rather than seek a fourth term this year.

The Associated Press declared the runoff at 10:17 p.m.

Democrat Jay Jones wins race for attorney general of Virginia

Jones ousted Republican incumbent Jason Miyares.

Jones was criticized during the campaign after text messages he wrote in 2022 endorsing violence toward a political rival were made public.

He is a former member of the state House of Delegates, representing a district around Norfolk for two terms.

Maine voters approve new red flag gun law

Two years after the deadliest mass shooting in state history, Maine residents approved a proposal to make it easier for family members to petition a court to restrict a potentially dangerous person’s access to guns.

A statewide ballot question Tuesday asked residents if they wanted to build on the state’s yellow flag law, which allows police officers to initiate a process to keep someone away from firearms. Approval adds Maine to more than 20 states that have a red flag law empowering family members to take the same step.

Gun safety advocates began pushing for a stricter red flag law after 18 people were killed when an Army reservist opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston in October 2023. An independent commission appointed by Maine’s governor later concluded that there were numerous opportunities for intervention by both Army officials and civilian law enforcement.

Maine voters reject voter ID, changes to absentee voting

Voters in Maine have rejected a sweeping proposal centered on voter ID. The initiative would have implemented a photo ID requirement for voters, limited the use of drop boxes for returning completed ballots and made changes to the state’s absentee voting system.

The measure was one of two Republican-backed initiatives under consideration by voters on Tuesday that proponents said would safeguard elections and opponents claimed were intended to make voting more difficult or address issues that aren’t major problems.

Voters in Texas, where Republicans control the government, considered a proposal that would amend the state constitution to add “persons who are not citizens of the United States” to the list of those excluded from participating in elections

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue retains her seat

The state’s Supreme Court had a 5-2 Democratic majority entering Tuesday’s election. Republicans campaigned to try to stop three judges up for retention — Donohue and two others — from continuing on the court. The state Democratic Party backed Donohue in her bid for retention.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple “yes” or “no” vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term. Donohue has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016. With the vote, Donohue may remain on the court until she reaches mandatory retirement age in 2027.

The Associated Press declared Donohue was retained at 9:51 p.m. EST.

Manhattan prosecutor who took on Trump wins reelection

Democrat Alvin Bragg has defeated Republican Maud Maron and independent Diana Florence in the Manhattan district attorney’s race.

The Manhattan DA’s office is one of the United States’ biggest and best known local prosecutors’ agencies, featured in TV’s “Law & Order” and other entertainment.

The spotlight grew stronger when Bragg oversaw the hush-money prosecution that led to Trump’s historic conviction.

The Republican president denied wrongdoing, called the case a “scam” and a “hoax” and slammed Bragg for bringing it. Trump is appealing the verdict.

Bragg’s reelection run emphasized his efforts to fight gun violence, prosecute hate crimes and improve mental health services, among other priorities.

His campaign website makes little mention of Trump, and Bragg said nothing about him during an October televised debate that focused on violent crime and other local and statewide issues.

Bragg argued that his office helped drive down murders and shootings. His opponents contended that he hasn’t been tough enough on crime.

Sliwa concedes New York mayoral race, issues warning in fiery speech

The Republican candidate wished Mamdani well as New York’s new mayor but warned he will mobilize his supporters if the democratic socialist attempts to “implement socialism” and “render our police weak and impotent.’

“We’re not only organizing, but we are mobilizing and we will become the mayor-elect and his supporters’ worst enemies,” said Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, the citizen safety patrol group he started 1979.

Sliwa also told a cheering crowd that “some of the most powerful people in the world” mobilized against his candidacy. Trump urged Sliwa voters to support Cuomo to help prevent a Mamdani victory.

The scene from Mamdani’s watch party

Mamdani supporters cheered and embraced, some tearfully, in response to the race call as Bad Bunny played from the speakers. Campaign posters flew through the air as one person hoisted the official flag of New York City.

Next stop: City Hall

Shortly after the race was called for Mamdani, the social media-savvy politician’s X account posted a video of a subway train pulling up to City Hall station, with an announcement saying: “The next and last stop is: City Hall.”

Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor’s race

Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He will replace Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped his reelection bid in September but remained on the ballot.

Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist and 34-year-old state assemblymember who will be the city’s youngest mayor in over a century. He entered the general election as the favorite following a 12-point victory in the ranked choice Democratic primary earlier this year.

Mamdani’s digitally savvy campaign, which was laser-focused on cost-of-living issues, electrified New Yorkers. He drew scorn from critics including Trump.

The Associated Press declared Mamdani the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

Schumer calls it ‘a good night for Democrats’

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Tuesday’s election results “a repudiation of the Trump agenda.”

“This was a good night for Democrats and for our fight to lower costs, improve health care and build a better future for American families,” Schumer said in a statement as Democrats won gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Attention will now turn to how Democrats will move forward on the ongoing government shutdown after Tuesday’s wins.

“If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them,” Schumer said. “The rest of America is moving forward.”

Sherill thanks voters for choosing her to become NJ’s next governor

She posted a short message on X thanking voters for choosing her to become New Jersey’s next governor.

“It is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state’s 57th Governor,” the Democratic candidate said. “I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve.”

Democrat Mikie Sherrill is elected governor of New Jersey

Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by Trump. The race was closely watched as a potential bellwether for the 2026 midterms

She will succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, marking the first time since 1961 that one party has won three consecutive terms in the New Jersey governor’s mansion.

Sherrill, a Navy veteran who represented a northern New Jersey district in the U.S. House for four terms, will be the state’s second female governor.

The Associated Press declared Sherrill the winner at 9:22 p.m. EST.

Gov.-elect Spanberger says many more women will lead the state after her victory

Virginia’s governor-elect is embracing her place in history as she is set to be sworn in as the commonwealth’s first woman chief executive.

With her husband and three daughters standing behind her onstage, Spanberger told supporters at her victory speech, “It’s a big deal that the girls and young women I have met along the campaign trail now know this certainty that they can achieve anything.”

She also talked about women who came before her forging a path and the belief that change and progress were possible.

“The history Virginia is making tonight is yours,” she said.

Spanberger mentioned specifically former state Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, who was the first women elected to statewide office in Virginia in the 1980s. Terry also ran unsuccessfully for governor.

Mary Sheffield wins race for Detroit mayor

The Detroit City Council president defeated Solomon Kinloch Jr. to become the first woman elected to lead the city.

Sheffield received more than 50% of the vote in August’s all-party municipal primary. The office is officially nonpartisan. Sheffield will succeed three-term incumbent Mike Duggan, who did not seek reelection.

The Associated Press declared Sheffield the winner at 9:12 p.m. EST.

New York City voters were worried about the cost of living and housing

Most voters in New York City were stressed about the cost of living — and in particular, the cost of housing, according to the AP Voter Poll.

About 6 in 10 New York City voters said the cost of living was the most important issue facing their city. About one-quarter said crime was the main problem, and about 1 in 10 said this about immigration. Less than 1 in 10 pointed to health care or transportation.

About 7 in 10 voters said the cost of housing where they live was “a major problem,” with renters being especially likely to point to this as an issue. Fewer voters called crime “a major problem” in the city.

Hashmi is the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office in the US

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, of Richmond, defeated Republican talk-radio host John Reid. She will succeed Earle-Sears.

Hashmi is a former college professor who won the nomination after prevailing in a crowded June Democratic primary.

As lieutenant governor, Hashmi will preside over a closely-divided Virginia state Senate, where Democrats currently hold a slim 21-19 seat advantage. The lieutenant governor votes when there’s a tie in the Senate. Hashmi’s victory also means her Senate seat will have to be filled in a special election.

Reid was the first openly gay man to receive a major party’s endorsement for statewide office in Virginia.

Democrat Corey O’Connor wins election for mayor of Pittsburgh

The Allegheny County controller defeated Republican nominee Tony Moreno.

O’Connor defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey in the Democratic primary earlier this year. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor.

The Associated Press declared O’Connor the winner at 8:26 p.m. EST.

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins lieutenant governor’s race in Virginia

Hashmi defeated Republican John Reid.

Hashmi is currently a state senator representing a district south of Richmond. Prior to that, she worked as a college professor in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat and went to on to win a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.

She is the first Indian American and first Muslim to win statewide office in Virginia.

The Associated Press declared Hashmi the winner at 8:27 p.m. EST.

Most New Jersey voters called property taxes and electric costs a major problem

Most New Jersey voters said either “taxes” or “the economy” were the top issues facing the state, according to the AP Voter Poll.

Property taxes and electricity costs were among the issues that stood out. About 7 in 10 New Jersey voters called property tax rates where they live a “major problem,” and about 6 in 10 said that about electricity costs.

Only about 2 in 10 voters in New Jersey said health care was the top issue facing the state, while roughly 1 in 10 pointed to immigration and fewer named crime.

Andre Dickens wins reelection as mayor of Atlanta, earning a second term

The Atlanta mayor’s office is officially nonpartisan but has been held by Democrats for decades. Dickens won the office outright with more than 50% of the vote, defeating three challengers. Prior to taking office in 2022, Dickens served on the Atlanta City Council and as the chief development officer for a tech-based nonprofit.

The Associated Press declared Dickens the winner at 8:13 p.m.

Democrat Aftab Pureval wins reelection as Cincinnati mayor

Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Cory Bowman, a Republican who is Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother.

Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

He won the all-party municipal primary in May with more than 80% of the vote. Prior to running for mayor, he worked as a lawyer.

The Associated Press declared Pureval the winner at 8:13 p.m.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger is elected Virginia governor

Spanberger won the governor’s race in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears. Spanberger will succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is not allowed to run for a second consecutive term.

Her victory aligns with recent voting patterns in Virginia, which picks its governors the year after a presidential election and tends to elect someone of the opposite party of the president. Spanberger, a former case officer with the CIA, flipped a U.S. House seat in Northern Virginia in 2018 and retired from Congress in 2024 to run for governor. She will be the state’s first female governor.

Many Virginia voters were hit by federal cuts and are worried about the economy

About half of Virginia voters said “the economy” was the most important issue facing their state in the AP Voter Poll, an survey of more than 4,000 voters in the state.

Federal government cuts seemed to be taking a toll: Roughly 6 in 10 voters said federal government cuts this year affected their family’s finances “a lot” or “a little.” Only about 2 in 10 Virginia voters pointed to health care as the state’s top issue. About 1 in 10 named immigration or education, and fewer said crime was the top issue facing Virginia.

Voters in Virginia also expressed broad dissatisfaction with the country’s direction generally, with about 6 in 10 saying they were “angry” or “dissatisfied” with the way things are going in the country.

Economy dominated other issues in 2025 elections, AP poll finds

Economic worries were the dominant concern as voters cast ballots for Tuesday’s elections, according to preliminary findings from the AP Voter Poll.

The results of the expansive survey of more than 17,000 voters in New Jersey, Virginia, California and New York City suggest they are troubled by an economy that seems trapped by higher prices and fewer job opportunities.

The economic challenges have played out in different ways at the local level. Most New Jersey voters said property taxes were a “major problem,” while most New York City voters said this about the cost of housing. Most Virginia voters said they’ve felt at least some impact from the recent federal government cuts.

▶ Read more about what the AP Voter Poll found

FACT CHECK: Why some candidates appear multiple times on NYC’s ballot

For many years, New York voters have found candidates listed twice, three times or even more on their ballots when they go to the polling booth.

It isn’t an error — it’s a practice known as fusion voting that allows candidates to appear under multiple political parties if they are nominated by multiple parties.

But such intentional duplications on the New York City ballot this year, along with other layout choices, have some outside observers around the country wondering whether they are seeing evidence of rigged voting, including billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

“The New York City ballot form is a scam!” he wrote in an X post. “No ID is required. Other mayoral candidates appear twice. Cuomo’s name is last in bottom right.”

But there is nothing amiss about the ballots, which are in keeping with New York’s voting laws.

Fusion voting “occurs pretty frequently and it enables the Democratic candidate to get the votes of people who don’t normally vote for Democrats and Republicans to get the vote of people who don’t vote Republican etc.,” said Richard Briffault, an expert on election administration and a professor at Columbia Law School.

Cuomo is in the eighth spot because he filed to run as an independent later in the process.

▶ Read more here about false claims about Election Day and the facts

Houston voters say they are frustrated they’ve been without a voice in the US House for 8 months

Voters are only deciding on Tuesday who will be Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner’s successor after the former Houston mayor died in March, just weeks into his first term.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he set the election for November out of concern for what he described as Harris County’s history of election problems. Democrats accused Abbott, a Republican, of keeping the seat empty to help the GOP maintain their thin House majority.

District resident Jose Saucedo said not having representation has worried him.

“The lack of leadership is concerning,” the 54-year-old design professor said. “I hope that we can get a very strong leader for us, to represent us all.”

Sixteen candidates are running in the district. If no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff.