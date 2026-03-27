The Latest: Israel launches strikes on 'heart of Tehran' as Trump delays Strait of Hormuz deadline

Facing a convulsing stock market, Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, saying Iran asked for the grace period and that talks were going “very well,” despite the fact Iran continues to publicly insist it is not negotiating with the White House on a 15-point proposal to end the conflict

The war has killed more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon. Eighteen people have died in Israel, while three Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Lebanon. Thirteen U.S. military members have died, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

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New Zealand’s government unveils fuel scarcity response due to war

Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlined Friday a four-tier plan for future fuel shortages, which at its most severe levels includes limits on buying gasoline and its prioritization for life-preserving services.

Willis disclosed criteria, including export restrictions and the state of domestic fuel stocks, that would guide movement between the four levels.

Willis said that the current designation was phase one, the lowest level, but that it was important for New Zealanders to know the possible extent of future restrictions.

There are no restrictions currently enacted on gasoline use or purchasing in New Zealand.