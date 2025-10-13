The Latest: Israel prepares to welcome home hostages from Gaza

Here’s the latest:

Israel says Hamas hands over the first 7 hostages to the Red Cross

Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

Red Cross says it’s started ‘a multi-phase operation’ to oversee hostage and prisoner releases

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has begun “a multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of hostages and prisoners as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The Red Cross said it will receive hostages held in the Gaza Strip to transfer them to Israeli authorities, while also overseeing the release of prisoners to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Red Cross “will also facilitate the transfer of remains of the deceased so that families can bury their loved ones with dignity,” it added.

Israel says Red Cross on its way to collect several hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip

The International Committee of the Red Cross is moving toward a site to collect several hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military said others would be released later.

It comes as Hamas released a list of 20 living hostages it said would be released and of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said Israel would release.

Hamas publishes list of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it says will be released

Hamas published a list of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released in the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire.

It came after the militant group offered a list of the 20 living hostages it would release as part of the deal. The International Committee of the Red Cross is expected to oversee the releases.

Hamas publishes list of 20 living hostages it will release

Hamas published a list of the 20 living hostages it will release as part of the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire.

The list of names come as hostages and Palestinian prisoners were expected to be released Monday as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Israel and Egypt to mark the ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is expected to oversee the releases, which will include nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel will award Trump highest civilian honor

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said he will award U.S. President Donald Trump Israel’s highest civilian honor, the “Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor,” for his efforts to bring the hostages home.

The award also recognizes Trump’s “unique contribution to Israel’s security and the well-being of its citizens, and his commitment to leading the entire region toward an era of peace and cooperation.”

Herzog will inform Trump on Monday and present the medal in the coming months “at a time and place to be determined.”

Britain's Starmer arrives in Egypt

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Egypt to attended a summit co-hosted by the leaders of Egypt and the United States to mark the ceasefire in Gaza.

Starmer said in a Facebook post that Britain is ready to support the reconstruction of Gaza and “we will work with partners to secure a stable future for the region.”

Abbas to participate in Egypt summit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will participate in the summit in Egypt on Monday, according to an adviser.

Mahmoud al-Habbash, a judge and adviser to Abbas, told The Associated Press that the leader would travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday to attend the peace summit.

Tehran declines invitation to attend summit in Egypt

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the country’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Egypt had formally invited Iran’s president to attend the gathering of world leaders in the Arab country on Monday.

Araghchi said the Islamic Republic declined the invitation, which Egypt then renewed. It wasn't immediately clear if Iran, an ally of Hamas, responded to that second invitation.