The Latest: Israelis and Palestinians mark 2 years of war

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll in the war reached 67,160 on Monday. A growing number of experts, including those commissioned by a U.N. body, have said Israel’s offensive in Gaza amounts to genocide — an accusation Israel vehemently denies.

Here's the latest:

Columbia University marks Oct. 7 with campus restrictions and dueling vigils

The university has suspended outside access to campus and barred demonstrations that did not get prior approval, citing a “heightened risk of disruption.”

But tensions still flared Tuesday as pro-Palestinian students accused administrators of blocking a planned vigil for Gaza’s dead while allowing a pro-Israel memorial to proceed.

“We asked the university to let us pray,” said graduate student Serena Rasoul, standing with about 100 supporters outside the gates. “But we Palestinians are not allowed to mourn our dead.”

At the center of campus, a Jewish student group arranged 1,200 chairs and candles to honor victims of the Oct. 7 attack. A university spokesperson said the pro-Palestinian group was offered another location and that the school’s event policy is “content neutral.”

Columbia became the epicenter of U.S. campus protests last year. In July, the Ivy League school agreed to restrict demonstrations under a $220 million settlement with the Trump administration.

Israel is 'cautiously optimistic' about ceasefire talks

“We want all 48 of our hostages home and expect them to be released immediately, which is exactly what the first phase of President Trump’s plan outlines,” The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement late Tuesday.

The comments come on the second day of negotiations and as a top adviser to Netanyahu is set to join the talks, according to an Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

— By Sam Mednick

Americans grow more divided over Israel as concerns rise for Jewish safety

Two years after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the country’s ensuing war in Gaza, Americans are more divided on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and are growing more anxious about the safety of Jewish communities at home.

Partisan divides over Israel long predate the war, but recent polls suggest sympathy for Israel has declined among some Americans as the fighting continues. The conflict has sharpened debates in the U.S. not only over foreign policy but also over the visibility and security of Jewish communities, where fears of discrimination are rising.

Polls also show concern over anti-Muslim sentiment, although the shift is less pronounced. Reliable data on Muslim and Arab American views remains limited in part due to small sample sizes.

Jewish community leaders and security experts say extra security during periods of heightened visibility such as the High Holidays, after multiple attacks against Jews in the U.S. this year.

▶Read more about Americans’ views on Israel since Oct. 7, 2023

Momentum builds in Gaza ceasefire talks as key envoys head to Egypt

High-level delegations from Israel, the U.S. and Qatar are heading to Egypt as ceasefire negotiations continue there, a sign the talks are gaining momentum.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trip had not yet been formally announced, said that special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to arrive Wednesday.

From Israel, a top adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ron Dermer, was also expected in Egypt Wednesday afternoon, said an Israeli official who was not authorized to speak to the media.

In a post on X Tuesday evening, Qatar’s foreign ministry said that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will too head to Egypt to join the negotiations.

— By Sam Mednick

UK students march for Gaza despite Starmer calling protests ‘un-British’

Hundreds of students and staff from universities in London and elsewhere in the U.K. have joined protests demanding an end to the war in Gaza.

They’re defying warnings from Britain’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, who said such demonstrations on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks were “un-British,” disrespectful and risk fueling antisemitism.

Many of those rallying Tuesday carried flags and placards bearing pro-Palestinian slogans.

“If they’re offended by this, it says more about them than it says about any of us here. If you think that me protesting for human rights of a group of people is offensive toward you, then that is your problem,” said Muhlisa Husainova, 19.

“We are for humans, we don’t want to kill humans. This is what we’re protesting, we’re not protesting anything else. We’re not protesting to hate any other group of people,” she added.

Argentina’s president, a Netanyahu ally, pays tribute to Israel in a raucous campaign event

The Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila” reverberated through a giant Buenos Aires stadium as Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei paid tribute to victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel during a campaign event resembling a wild rock concert.

At the sound of the shofar – a ram’s horn employed in Jewish High Holiday rites – Milei strutted onto the stage and belted out covers of classic Argentine rock hits late Monday before falling silent in homage to Israel.

“We demand the prompt and unconditional recovery of all the hostages,” Milei said. Four Argentines are still being held by Hamas.

Milei,a rare world leader who is outspoken in support of Israel’s actions in Gaza, led the crowd of 15,000 in a lively rendition of “Hava Nagila.”

“Israel is the bastion of the West, and that’s why terrorists and the left wing are together,” Milei told the crowd. “They know by destroying Israel, they’re destroying the world and Judeo-Christian culture.”

Israel criticizes the Vatican over remarks on Oct. 7 anniversary

Israel has accused the Vatican’s top diplomat of drawing a false moral equivalence between Hamas and Israel in remarks ahead of the Oct. 7 anniversary. Cardinal Pietro Parolin condemned Hamas’ “inhuman massacre” and rising antisemitism, but said Israel’s destruction of Gaza was itself a disproportionate massacre and urged countries to stop supplying Israel with weapons.

The Israeli Embassy to the Holy See said Parolin’s interview, “though surely well-intentioned, risks undermining efforts to both end the war in Gaza and counter rising antisemitism.” It objected to his “problematic use of moral equivalence” between the sides.

Pope Leo XIV has denounced the Hamas attacks as terrorism but pointed to the 67,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza as a sign of “how much hatred exists in the world,” urging people “to reduce hatred” and “seek peaceful solutions.”

Czech Republic, a strong Israel ally, urges focus on civilians and dialogue

The Czech Republic, one of Israel’s strongest European allies, marked the Oct. 7 anniversary with a call to remember the victims and protect civilians on all sides.

President Petr Pavel said the “brutal” Hamas attack in 2023 “deeply shocked Israel and the entire world.”

He urged global leaders not to forget both “the hostages who have been held captive for two years, but also the civilians suffering in Gaza,” and to do everything possible “to uphold the rules, protect civilians and promote dialogue.”

Hamas lays out its conditions for ending the war

Hamas on Tuesday reiterated its longstanding demands for ending the war in Gaza and releasing Israeli hostages as Egypt hosted a new round of indirect ceasefire talks.

The statement indicated that Hamas’ demands, which are at odds with those of Israel, have not changed since it accepted some elements of President Donald Trump’s peace plan last week.

The statement, delivered by Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum, said it seeks a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” and the “complete withdrawal” of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war will only end when Hamas returns all the remaining hostages, hands over power and disarms.

Hamas has long said it will release the hostages if its demands are met and that it is willing to hand over power to other Palestinians. It has so far publicly refused calls to disarm.

Israelis gather at hostages square to mark 2 years of war

Pictures of the hostages lined the square as some people played music and others embraced, waiting for the ceremony to start on Tuesday evening.

Many families of the hostages said that while this was a grim milestone, Trump’s peace plan had given them more hope than they’d had in months.

“I’m frustrated and disappointed that we got to the two-year mark,” said Udi Goren, whose cousin Tal Haimi is held by Hamas in Gaza.

Still, Trump has been able to rally the world behind his peace plan, creating an unprecedented coalition, he said. “The gap between an incredible plan and a better future is will. We see that Trump has the will,” said Goren.

US embassies in Europe advise Americans to boost security precautions

U.S. embassies in at least 10 European nations have advised Americans traveling or living there to exercise increased security precautions on Tuesday’s second anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Embassies in Armenia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Spain and Turkey all issued identical warnings to U.S. citizens advising them to step up their personal awareness of potential threats and protests.

“Due to the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and out of an abundance of caution, U.S. citizens are advised to remain vigilant, maintain heightened situational awareness, and practice good personal security measures,” the embassies said in apparently coordinated notices sent to Americans.

Israeli forces carry out raids in the occupied West Bank

Israeli forces raided areas around Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday as gunfire echoed in the air and smoke rose from the urban Al-Amari refugee camp.

At least 35 people were arrested since Monday in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and elsewhere, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group representing Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the arrests but said “regular counterterrorism activity” was underway.

The operation took place while the region marked the second anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.

Rubio marks Oct. 7 anniversary with pledge to keep US support for Israel

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has marked the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel with a pledge that the United States remains “unwavering” in support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

In a statement, Rubio also lamented a “troubling rise” in antisemitism around the world and said there would be “no compromise” in combating it.

“The United States reaffirms its unwavering support for Israel’s right to exist, to defend itself, and to ensure the safety of its people,” Rubio said. “As the United States marks this tragic anniversary and honors the victims, we renew our resolve to prevent such evil from ever taking place again.”

Rubio noted that the Trump administration is trying to broker an end to the conflict but said that even after it is over, the fight against antisemitism would continue. “We continue to condemn all acts of terrorism and antisemitism against Israel, and we call on the international community to stand with Israel during this painful anniversary,” he said.

Israel intercepts drones from Yemen

The Israeli military says it has intercepted four drones fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The drone fire came as the region marked two years since Hamas’ attack on southern Israel triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians, have regularly fired missiles and drones at Israel. The vast majority have been intercepted without causing casualties or major damage. The Houthis have also repeatedly attacked international shipping in the Red Sea. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Yemen.

Japan warns Israel against abandoning a two-state solution

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya warned Israel that any action to destroy the foundation of a two-state solution will lead Tokyo to consider sanctions against Israel or the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks, Iwaya said it is essential to stop Israel’s one-sided actions, achieve a sustainable ceasefire and an immediate release of all hostages and support humanitarian relief to Gaza.

He said all parties should act in accordance with a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“In case of a development that completely destroys the foundation of the two-state solution, Japan will consider all options including sanctions against Israel or a recognition of Palestinian state,” Iwaya said.

US delegation will join Hamas-Israel talks on Wednesday, Egyptian official says

Egypt’s top diplomat said a U.S. delegation will join indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the main focus of the talks is establishing a ceasefire and the release of hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners.

He said the parties were also discussing maps showing areas from where Israeli forces will withdraw in the first phase, which also includes “full and unconditional” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the United Nations.

He said the negotiations aim at achieving a “security mechanism” that eventually leads to a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza reflect on the 2-year war

The anguish of loss and a desperate wish for a quick end to the war also resounded across Gaza.

“Our families have died, our homes are gone. We pray to God that this war will end as soon as possible, today instead of tomorrow,” said Sanaa Adwan in Khan Younis.

Ghassan Abu Rejeila said the war has stripped Gaza of everything that gives life meaning, whether it’s a family gathering or a decent meal. His wish to watch his children in their school uniforms pursue their education is no more. “We’ve lost the beautiful moments (in life). Our life has become hell upon hell. Every day, there is killing, strikes, death, martyrdom.”

For Maha Shbeir, a doctor at Nasser Hospital, the last two years feel like two decades filled with tragedy, suffering, homelessness and hunger. She said the war also robbed people of a sense of stability. After being displaced eight times, it felt as if “my soul was leaving my body.”

Trump will meet with an American hostage freed from Gaza

The president is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon at the White House with Edan Alexander, who was taken hostage by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that led to the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump met in July with Alexander, who was the last living American hostage in Gaza and released from captivity in May.

The meeting, which is scheduled to occur behind closed doors, comes as indirect peace talks are being held in Egypt over Trump’s plan to end the fighting.

Remembering their loved ones, Israelis mourn at the Nova music festival site

Families and friends of the Oct. 7 victims visited the site of the Nova music festival, where 400 revelers were killed and dozens taken hostage by Hamas. They weaved through memorials and shared stories about the victims in hushed tones.

People embraced a woman wailing for her loss. Another woman spoke of losing her two daughters at the festival and with them, her identify as a mother.

Alon Muskinov, 28, who was at the festival and lost three of his closest friends, said this anniversary isn’t particularly special because “we are reliving this every day anew, every day we remember them.”

Yehuda Rahmani says he finds comfort in visiting the last place where his daughter was alive. His daughter Sharon, a police officer, was on a security detail during the music festival. Rahmadi hopes to run into a survivor who could shed more light on Sharon’s last moments.

“When you don’t know what happened, it makes it so much harder,” he said, adding that he’s angry the government has yet to launch an official inquiry into that day’s security failures.

All activists from an aid flotilla have been released by Israel

Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson and pro-Palestinian activist who was detained in international waters by Israel as part of a Gaza-bound flotilla, says all activists are now “safe” and “on their way home.”

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Mandela, a former South African lawmaker, said he and other released activists were in Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a post on X the arrival of 130 citizens from 23 nations including Algeria, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, Libya, Mexico, Pakistan, Switzerland and the United States.

Last week, Israeli authorities intercepted dozens of boats attempting to break its siege of Gaza and took some 470 activists to an Israeli prison before progressively deporting them. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the latest deportations that took place as the nation marks two years of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that plunged the region into war.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas underway for second day

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday that the first day of talks on Monday went for four hours. He said the discussions were still underway Tuesday.

Qatar has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas.

“These talks will need some time. There are details we need to go through,” al-Ansari said, adding the talks could take “days.”

The indirect negotiations in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh are focused on a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last week that aims to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

After several hours of talks Monday, an Egyptian official with knowledge of the discussions said the parties agreed on most of the first-phase terms, which include the release of hostages and establishing a ceasefire. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meetings.

‘We want this war to end’

In Tel Aviv, the main memorial ceremony was organized by Yonatan Shamriz, whose brother Alon was among three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces after they escaped Hamas captivity early in the war.

Shay Dickmann, who lost her aunt outside her house in Kibbutz Be’eri on the day of the attack while her cousin, Carmel Gat, was taken hostage by Hamas and killed 11 months later, said all everyone wants is for the war to end.

“There is a deal on the table, there is an opportunity to end this war and bring everybody back home,” she said. “We all deserve it, we deserve it, our neighbors deserve it, we want this war to end and all to come back to their homes.”