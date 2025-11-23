The Latest: Oregon jumps back into the top 5 of the AP Top 25 college football rankings

Oregon jumped over an idle Mississippi to reach No. 5; while Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M and Georgia remained the top four teams.

This week marks the Ducks’ highest ranking since being No. 3 in the Oct. 5 poll. They can thank their 15-point victory over USC, which could also boost their College Football Playoff resume.

Further down the rankings, No. 6 Mississippi was followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Hear from a voter: Why is Bama not being punished for losing to FSU?

By KATE ROGERSON

It was the first game of the season. And a road contest. That was the only game of the season where they failed to score less than 20 points.

Since that loss, Bama has won three significant road games at Georgia, Mizzou and South Carolina.

If anything, the loss to Oklahoma hurt them because it makes their chances of getting to the SEC Title game MUCH harder.

Kate Rogerson is a sports anchor and reporter for ABC 11 WTVD in North Carolina. She’s been an AP Top 25 voter since 2023. You can follow her on X: @KateRogersonTV.

Five ACC teams crack the rankings

By MAURA CAREY

Five ACC teams are featured in the AP Top 25 this week, which added SMU and Pitt to the rankings.

At No. 13, Miami holds the the ACC’s top spot, while Virginia trails at No. 17. Georgia Tech fell to No. 23, Pitt ranks No. 24 and SMU rounds out the rankings at No. 25.

Wins by SMU and Pitt knocked Houston and Missouri out of the rankings. Missouri lost to Oklahoma and Houston dropped to TCU.

Hear from a voter: Where would Texas rank if it hadn’t played Ohio State?

By KATE ROGERSON

I don’t think Texas is being punished.

Playing on the road vs. the reigning natty champs didn’t hurt the Longhorns. Losing to UF and then getting rocked by Georgia did.

If you were to “remove” the Ohio State loss, Texas would still be 5-2 in SEC play, probably with a similar ranking.

Top 25 temperature check

By MAURA CAREY

Heating up: Oregon (5), Miami (13), Michigan (15), Texas (16), Virginia (17), Tennessee (18), James Madison (20), North Texas (21), Tulane (22), Pittsburgh (24), SMU (25).

Cooling down: Ole Miss (6), Texas Tech (7), Utah (14), USC (19), Georgia Tech (23).

Steady: Ohio State (1), Indiana (2), Texas A&M (3), Georgia (4), Oklahoma (8), Notre Dame (9), Alabama (10), BYU (11), Vanderbilt (12).

Hear from a voter: Is there a clear-cut way to rank teams anymore?

By KATE ROGERSON

Great question.

I think the expansion of a 12-team playoff has challenged the way voters rank. Strength of schedule matters. Where you play matters. How you win or lose matters.

Are there injuries? Was the game defined by the last play? Were there any really big penalties or blown calls?

A question I ask myself when I fill out my ballot is, “If Team A and B were to play, who would win?”

Here’s an example. If Oregon and Ole Miss were to meet on the field, I think Oregon would win. I ranked Oregon at 5 for multiple statistical reasons, but that’s a genuine thought when I’m in the process of ranking.

I think human subjectivity strengthens the poll because every single voter has a different perspective on the game.

Hear from a voter: Does BYU deserve the playoff?

By KATE ROGERSON

You’re right! Your resume matters.

According to ESPN, BYU has the 6th strongest schedule. Does BYU deserve the playoff?

I think so. They’ve shown they win. They’re 5-1 on the road.

The loss to Texas Tech wasn’t pretty. I think it raised some eyebrows on the committee, but the win over Utah was HUGE.

Unfortunately, the Cougs are in a tough spot because whatever ACC team gets a bid could bump them out.

Hear from a voter: How do you keep up with so many games?

By KATE ROGERSON

Team no sleep!!!!! Kidding, but not.

Usually my Saturdays begin with watching bits and pieces of College GameDay. Then I tune into as many games as possible.

Whether it’s at home, in the newsroom, on my phone or scrolling through scores while I attend a game in-person, it’s an all day long commitment.

Once I’m done with my own work assignment, I watch the late-night games. Work on my poll til about 3 a.m. Set my Sunday morning alarm 8:30 a.m. Snooze it once or twice. I work on my poll some more. Triple check everything.

Submit my ballot.

Feel a rush of anxiety.

Then do it all over again. Exciting, right?!

Oregon returns to the top five

Oregon returned to the top five for the first time since early October, coming in at No. 5 after a win against USC.

The Ducks tied with Texas Tech at No. 6 in last week’s poll, but leapt over an idle Ole Miss this week. They overcame an early second quarter tie vs. USC, scoring consecutive touchdowns to take a 28-14 lead before the half.

The Ducks kept it rolling in the second half, matching USC’s two scores with two of their own to solidify a 42-27 win.

Ole Miss was bumped down to No. 6 and Texas Tech fell to No. 7.

AP Top 25 poll rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas Tech

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Utah

15. Michigan

16. Texas

17. Virginia

18. Tennessee

19. USC

20. James Madison

21. North Texas

22. Tulane

23. Georgia Tech

24. Pittsburgh

25. SMU

Hear from a voter: Breaking down Oregon and Ole Miss

By KATE ROGERSON

I had Oregon and Ole Miss at 5-6 last week, too! With Ole Miss being idle, I think Oregon made a statement in its win over USC. Oregon is 3-1 vs. ranked opponents. Ole Miss is 2-1.

Prior to yesterday, Oregon was one of two teams in the nation to have a TOP 12 offense and defense. The other being Indiana, which the Ducks’ lone loss is to. Both programs have had strong seasons.

We’ll see how they handle rivalry weekend!

What’s new in the American Conference

By MAURA CAREY

Tulane earned the highest ranking of any non-power conference team in last week’s CFP rankings, coming in at No. 24 overall and No. 12 seed in the playoff bracket.

Tulane kept its playoff hopes alive this week with a 37-13 win against Temple. The Green Wave is in position to clinch a spot in the American Conference championship game with a win next week.

North Texas and Navy are still in the running, too. Previously ranked Memphis and South Florida are out of the picture, with three losses apiece.

Georgia Tech’s slip complicates the ACC playoff picture

Georgia Tech could’ve clinched its first ACC championship game appearance since 2014 with a win over Pitt on Saturday, but the Yellow Jackets’ home finale went sour.

Pitt got off to a hot start with a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. Georgia Tech climbed back and cut the deficit to 35-28 in the fourth, but Pitt answered back with a late touchdown to solidify its 42-28 win.

The results benefit SMU and Virginia’s playoff chances. Either team could clinch a spot in the ACC championship game with a win next week.

Miami, Pitt and Georgia Tech still have a chance, but only SMU and Virginia control their own destiny.

Arch Manning puts up a career day vs. Arkansas

Arkansas defensive back Kani Walker (13) watches as Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws under pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Arch Manning became the first quarterback in SEC history with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game as the Longhorns defeated Arkansas 52-37.

Manning developed momentum early, catching a trick-play touchdown pass from Parker Livingstone late in the first quarter.

Who might rise and fall in this week’s poll

Stock up: Oklahoma, Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Tulane, Michigan, Texas, Vanderbilt.

Stock down: Missouri, Georgia Tech, USC, Houston, Illinois.

Top 10 teams deliver strong showings

No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Alabama rolled past opponents on Saturday.

Ohio State overwhelmed Rutgers with a 42-9 win, while Texas A&M shut out Samford 48-0, Georgia rolled past Charlotte 35-3, Alabama defeated Eastern Illinois 56–0 and Notre Dame beat Syracuse 70-7.

Oregon and Oklahoma had more daunting matchups against ranked conference opponents. Oregon, which is tied with Texas Tech at No. 6 in the AP Top 25, ended USC’s playoff hopes with a 42-27 victory. The Sooners’ dominant defense led to a 17-6 win against Missouri.

Indiana, Ole Miss and Texas Tech had the week off.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-to-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.