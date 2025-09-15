The Latest: Rubio will head to Qatar after meeting with Netanyahu in Israel

While speaking at a summit over Israel’s attack last week, Qatar’s ruling emir accused Israel of not caring about its hostages held in the Gaza Strip and instead only working to “ensure Gaza is no longer livable.”

Here's the latest:

President Trump threatens to issue another emergency order in Washington, DC

The 1 a.m. Monday social media post appeared to be in response to the city’s mayor refusing to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

Trump suggested Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision could allow crime to proliferate in the city, which he said he wouldn’t let happen.

“I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!”

The mayor’s office declined comment.

Trump’s emergency order for the nation’s capital, which federalized the police force and launched a law enforcement surge, expired on Sept. 11 after Congress did not renew it. The National Guard and other enforcement authorities remain deployed in the city.

Bowser said the city would continue to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies after the order expires but ruled out cooperation with ICE.

Trump says the US should do away with quarterly earnings reports

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said securities regulators should stop requiring companies to issue financial reports every three months and instead switch to a six-month reporting period. The Securities and Exchange Commission has required publicly traded companies to report on a quarterly basis since 1970.

“This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies,” Trump wrote.

Trump asked the SEC to examine the three- versus six-month reporting requirement during his first term. No change was made.

Last week, the Long Term Stock Exchange said it planned to petition the SEC to do away with the quarterly requirement. The San Francisco-based exchange lists companies focused on long-term goals.

▶ Read more about Trump and quarterly earnings reports

Little daylight between US and Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet

Israel and the United States showed a unified front Monday in the face of growing international anger over Israel’s airstrikes on Hamas leaders on Qatar and its intensifying bombardment of Gaza City.

As Arab and Muslim leaders met in Doha to condemn Israel’s attack last week in Qatar and new rounds of criticism were aired over Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rubio stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Jerusalem and downplayed the furor that had, at least for a short time, taken the Trump administration aback.

There were no signs of U.S. frustration or annoyance with Israel’s latest moves, although President Trump had made clear his displeasure with Israel’s unilateral strike on Hamas in Qatar, which is a close U.S. partner.

And, both Netanyahu and Rubio said they agreed that the only way to end the conflict in Gaza is through the elimination of Hamas and the release of all hostages, setting aside calls for an interim ceasefire in favor of an immediate end to the conflict.

▶ Read more about Rubio’s visit to Israel

King Charles III to deploy tiara diplomacy as UK prepares to welcome Trump for second state visit

Windsor Castle staff are setting the 50-meter-long (164-feet-long) mahogany table. Grooms are buffing the hooves of the horses that will pull the royal carriages. And the military honor guard is drilling to ensure every step lands with precision.

Throughout the halls and grounds of the almost 1,000-year-old castle west of London, hundreds of people are working to make sure King Charles III puts on the best show possible when he welcomes President Trump for his historic second state visit this week.

The visit, featuring glittering tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver, is a display of the pomp and ceremony that Britain does like no one else. But it’s a spectacle with a purpose: to bolster ties with one of the world’s most powerful men at a time when his America First policies are roiling longstanding trade and security relationships.

▶ Read more about British preparations for Trump’s visit

Trump suggests a deal has been reached on TikTok’s future

Trump posted on his social media site that a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials went well and that a deal was reached regarding “a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save.” His comment suggested the company is TikTok, the social media company associated with China that U.S. law requires to be sold or else cease operations.

The U.S. president didn’t provide any details on the deal, only that younger Americans “will be very happy!”

He also said he would be speaking Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump credits TikTok with helping him to win the 2024 presidential election.

Trump turns his attention to football

The president complained about a recent change to kickoff rules that are intended to reduce injuries during high-speed, high-impact punt returns.

The rule, which started last season and was made permanent for this one, places the opposing teams closer together, among other changes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that it’s “ridiculous looking.”

“The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!”

Trump has made sporting events an integral part of his presidency — he attended a Yankees baseball game last week — and often views them as another arena for fighting “woke” politics. For example, he threatened to block a new stadium for the Washington Commanders if they don’t restore the name Redskins, which was considered offensive to Native Americans.

Vance to host Charlie Kirk’s show

The vice president was close to the assassinated conservative activist, and on Monday he’ll serve as a substitute host for his talk show. It’s scheduled to start at noon on Rumble, a streaming platform.

“Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” Vance wrote on social media.

The post showed a microphone set up in the vice president’s ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House.