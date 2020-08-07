The Latest: South Carolina events granted size exceptions

South Carolina should top 100,000 people infected with the virus in the next two to three days. Health officials report 1,883 people died and the state’s seven-day average of more than 39 deaths a day is the sixth highest rate in the country.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— California tops 10,000 virus deaths, 3rd highest in U.S.

— 7-year-old boy dies of coronavirus in Georgia, youngest in state

— Lebanon’s health ministry reports new daily record 279 cases; adds 70 deaths

— Citing New York's low coronavirus numbers, Gov. Cuomo is clearing the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's positive-then-negative test results for the coronavirus serve as a reminder that no test is definitive.

— Russia boasts its about to become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, with vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that haven't completed clinical trials.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is questioning why Louisiana must pay a portion of the costs to use the state’s National Guard in coronavirus response work if the federal government is picking up the full tab in some other states.

The Democratic governor sent a letter Friday to President Donald Trump asking the federal government to continue to cover all costs of activating the Louisiana National Guard as it did earlier this year.

Edwards says if Louisiana has to pay a 25% cost share, that would cost the state $2.5 million a month.

Louisiana is using 1,100 members of the National Guard to staff virus testing sites, support food bank operations and distribute protective equipment.

Edwards says at least two other states — Texas and Florida — are still receiving full federal funding to cover the costs of their National Guard activation.

More than 128,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Louisiana, which has 4.6 million residents. The state health department says 4,089 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

___

STURGIS, S.D. — Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota town of Sturgis as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbles to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

The bike rally is set to become the largest gathering of people since the pandemic began.

Event organizers are expecting 250,000 people from all over the country to make their way through Sturgis during the 10-day rally.

Local residents — and a few bikers — worried it could create a “super-spreader” event. But many who rode their bikes into town expressed defiance of the uncomfortable regulations that have marked life during a pandemic.

___

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s “cautiously optimistic” that a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed soon, but acknowledged the chances it would be highly effective are “not great.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a discussion hosted by Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that he hopes a coronavirus vaccine could be 75% effective but one that’s 50% to 60% effective would also be acceptable.

Fauci also urged states to move quickly to respond to even modest upticks of 1% to 2% in virus cases to prevent broader outbreaks.

___

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Health authorities in Washington on Friday said there are now 11 cases of pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus that have been reported in the state.

Department of Health spokesperson Kristen Maki said the cases occurred between April and July. She said according to the latest information available to state officials most of the children were admitted to intensive care units but have since been discharged home.

The Department of Health said Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.

Patients must also have a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the four weeks before symptoms began, the department said.

Six of the cases in Washington are children 9 or younger and five are in children 10 or older.

___

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis says the state’s tribes are “back to square one” after recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to July Fourth gatherings.

The primary counties where the state’s five federally recognized tribes are located are all ranked in the state’s top 20 for virus cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Davis says tribal leaders are taking the virus seriously and that he has warned the pandemic will probably last a long time.

Spirit Lake Nation Chairman Douglas Yankton, whose northeastern North Dakota county leads the state in the number of cases by population in the last two weeks, said the tribe is debating shutting down the casino for a second time and issuing a stay at home order for everybody. But the economic consequences could be devastating.

Some tribes have issued mandatory masks orders and all have ramped up testing. Recent mass COVID-19 screenings at Spirit Lake and at the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation each drew nearly 1,000 people.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials have reported more than 1,400 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 79 more deaths.

The latest figures released Friday by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s total confirmed cases to more than 185,000 and the reported death toll to 4,081.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped in the past two weeks, going from about 2,600 new cases per day on July 23 to about 1,800 new cases per day on Aug. 6.

___

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court has granted a request from Gov. Ralph Northam to suspend judicial proceedings related to evictions for tenants who can’t pay rent.

The court ruled 4-3 Friday to grant a moratorium on evictions through Sept. 7 as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

That will give the General Assembly and governor time to pass a rent relief package in a special session that will start later this month.

___

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s health ministry is reporting a new daily record of 279 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total 5,951. An additional 70 deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The surge comes three days after Beirut was hit by a massive chemical explosion that killed 154 people, wounded thousands and damaged large parts of the city. There have been concerns that the crowding at hospitals overwhelmed with the huge casualties from the blast could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Virus cases in Lebanon have been increasing since early July, when the country’s only international airport reopened and a lockdown was eased.

Firas Abiad, head of the city’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital, urged the international community to send medical aid to Lebanon.

He says there is no doubt “our immunity in the country” is less than before the explosion.

___

PARIS — France counted more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day total since May.

Health officials say there were 2,288 new cases, bringing the total for the week to 9,330. That’s more than four times the 556 cases recorded on Monday.

The uptick in cases corresponds with France’s summer holidays and seashore vacations. More than 593,600 coronavirus tests were carried out during the week.

The French health agency says circulation of the virus is ‘’especially among young adults,’’ and appealed for respect of safety measures.

More than 30,300 people have died in France, the seventh highest total in the world, with 28 new daily deaths reported.

___

LONDON — Ireland’s prime minister has ordered regional lockdowns in three counties amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

Micheal Martin says the restrictions will apply in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly and are in response to a “deep and urgent threat.’’ The restrictions begin at midnight and will last for two weeks.

Movement will be restricted within the counties except for work and other essential journeys. Pubs serving food and restaurants will only provide takeout services.

Entertainment venues such as movie theaters, museums, galleries and bingo halls will close.

Ireland has recorded 1,768 deaths from the coronavirus and 26,372 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The figure was reported Friday by Johns Hopkins University, with 10,024 dead since the outbreak began in California in February.

New York has the highest number of deaths at more than 32,000, followed by New Jersey with nearly 16,000. California is the nation’s most populous state with 40 million people.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara. Nearly half of California’s deaths are in hard-hit Los Angeles County, where more than 4,800 of its 10 million residents have died.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the nation to issue a stay-home order in mid-March, but the virus began to surge after the Memorial Day holiday as the state relaxed some measures.

The current infection rates are unclear because California’s system is beset by technology problems, delaying the reporting of test results.

___

LONDON — British officials say there were about 3,700 new coronavirus infections a day in England in the week to Aug. 2, down from the previous weekly average of nearly 4,200 a day.

The Office for National Statistics says the coronavirus may have leveled off after a rise following the easing of the lockdown in June. There were 98 more deaths reported by the government on Friday.

British authorities are extending a ban on different households meeting up to a northwest England city where coronavirus infections are increasing. The Department of Health says the town of Preston will be added to restrictions on social life starting Saturday.

The move comes a week after the government barred different households from meeting indoors in nearby Greater Manchester and surrounding areas of Lancashire and West Yorkshire counties.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says infection rates in those areas have not fallen and restrictions will continue.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,000, the highest in Europe and fourth highest in the world.

___

MADRID — Spain reported 1,895 new coronavirus cases Friday, more than 200 from the previous day.

It’s the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.

The Health Ministry says the Madrid region, with 567, and the Basque country, with 403, accounted for around half of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

But the report didn’t include the Aragón region, which on Thursday had the highest number of new cases with more than 300. The Health Ministry says Aragón had technical problems in reporting.

Since the outbreak began, Spain has confirmed 314,362 cases and more than 28,500 deaths.

___

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. Among the crowds of people in downtown Sturgis, a handful wore face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves) Credit: Stephen Groves Credit: Stephen Groves

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Dr. Cara Christ, Director of Arizona Department of Health Services, answers questions during a news conference in Phoenix. Arizona's top health official and the state's education chief laid out a series of guidelines Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, that public schools were urged to use when deciding whether coronavirus infection rates are low enough to safely reopen for full in-person learning. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a news briefing in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Bob Brown Credit: Bob Brown

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's McClellan Reload Base in Sacramento, Calif. As Newsom unveiled details for California elementary schools seeking to reopen with in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the state's two powerful teachers unions warned that reopening schools would be "a major mistake." (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua, Pool, File) Credit: Hector Amezcua Credit: Hector Amezcua

A boy looks on as health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing 2 million cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

FILE- In this file photo dated Monday, April 27, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after recovering from a bout with the coronavirus. The British government said Thursday Aug.6, 2020, that it won’t be using 50 million face masks it bought for medics during the coronavirus outbreak because of concerns they might not be safe.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, left, and Dr. Franco Locatelli, a key government adviser on the pandemic, meet the media in Rome, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The results of nationwide antibody tests indicate that nearly 1.5 million Italians have had coronavirus, equivalent to about 2.5% of the population and six times the number in Italy’s official virus tally. The results confirm that with some 35,000 dead, Italy’s COVID-19 toll is in line with an estimated 2.3% mortality rate for the virus. Italy’s health ministry and statistics agency on Monday released the results of the tests that were conducted May 25-July 15 on a selected sampling of nearly 65,000 Italians identified for their geographic location, age and type of work. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Face coverings hang on hooks along with keys by the front door of the Adamus family on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Dallas, Ga. The Adamus children are among tens of thousands of students in Georgia and across the nation who were set to resume in-person school Monday for the first time since March. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, sit on a bench street in downtown Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The Madrid regional government is making the use of face masks mandatory in all public areas, limiting how many people can gather in one place and targeting young people in a drive to stamp out new outbreaks of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Nurse Melissa Bailey collects a sample at DeKalb Regional Medical Center's drive thru COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Fort Payne, Ala. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: C.B. Schmelter Credit: C.B. Schmelter

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, right, and State Health Officer Scott Harris announce the extension of a state order requiring face masks in public during a press conference, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Ivey extended a state order requiring face coverings in public for another month and expanded it to include students in grade 2 and above in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler) Credit: Kim Chandler Credit: Kim Chandler

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes a point while answering questions about the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. Dr. Gina Lagarde, OPH Region 9 Regional Medical Director, center, and Dr. Joseph Kanter, Asst. State Health Officer, right, watch, (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP) Credit: BILL FEIG Credit: BILL FEIG

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers shakes hands with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers pushed back Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, against Republican claims that he's secretly planning to shut down Wisconsin schools this fall, saying he's content to let local officials decide whether to offer in-person or online instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Credit: Steve Apps Credit: Steve Apps

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus wait to board a ferry in the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Young people "are not invincible", the World Health Organization (WHO) officials said a week ago while the last days Greece recorded increase in COVID-19 infections and the authorities has warned against complacency in maintaining protective measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A performer from mas band Mahogany is filmed in a studio in Kennington ahead of the first Notting Hill virtual carnival, which is being streamed online over the August bank holiday weekend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in London, Thursday August 6, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Child performers from mas band Mahogany is filmed in a studio in Kennington ahead of the first Notting Hill virtual carnival, which is being streamed online over the August bank holiday weekend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in London, Thursday August 6, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok