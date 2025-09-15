The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

Comic Nate Bargatze is the host, marking his first time in that role for any awards show. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Sunday's award show airs live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

Here is the latest:

Reba McEntire sings the ‘The Golden Girls’ theme

Reba McEntire and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman took the stage together to sing a familiar TV tune: “The Golden Girls” theme “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

They also presented the award for supporting actress in a comedy series, a category that Estelle Getty won in 1988. Getty's fellow Golden Girls all won lead actress prizes.

An Addams Family reunion

“Wednesday” mother and daughter Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega took the stage together to present the award for supporting actress in a drama series.

They’re not the only on-screen mother and daughter duo presenting tonight: Later, “Gilmore Girls” Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham will also reunite.

Exactly how did Jean Smart break her kneecap?

In classic New York style: She says she tripped on the street while hailing a cab on a Macy’s shopping outing to buy a Fourth of July outfit. She performed her one-woman Broadway show, “Call Me Izzy,” seated at the end. The show has since closed.

Smart mentioned her kneecap while accepting the award for actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks.”

Hollywood loves a story about itself

Seth Rogen took home the first award of the night for lead actor in a comedy series. “I’ve never won anything in my life. When i was a kid I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale,” he said.

He plays film studio executive Matt Remick on Apple TV+’s Emmys juggernaut “The Studio,” for which he’s also nominated for directing and writing.

Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation

Stephen Colbert got the night’s first and possibly loudest standing ovation. The audience chanted his first name as he joked about needing to hand out his resume since Emmy host network CBS has canceled his show, effective next spring.

