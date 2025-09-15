The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the show, marking his first time in that role. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Apple TV+ entered the night with the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

And ‘The Studio’ adds another

“The Studio'' has won 13 Emmys, setting a record for wins by a comedy in a single season.

The comedy broke the record earlier in the night when it passed 11 wins, which was set by “The Bear” last year.

“The Studio” came into the night with nine Emmys from last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremony, making it a virtual lock to break the record.

‘The Pitt’ wins drama series. Noah Wyle gets an Emmy

“The Pitt” won the best drama series award, while its star Noah Wyle won best actor, getting his first Emmy after five nominations with no victories in the 1990s for “ER.”

Katherine LaNasa also won best supporting actress for the HBO Max medical series that had a Cinderella evening, trumping such heavyweights as “Severance” and “The White Lotus” for the top prize.

‘The Studio’ takes 12th Emmy, breaking a record for wins by a comedy in a single season

“The Studio” made Emmy history Sunday night with its 12th trophy, becoming the winningest comedy series ever in a season.

With victories for comedy acting, directing and writing Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ movie-business romp eclipses the record of 11 set last year by “The Bear.”

“The Studio” came into the night with nine Emmys from last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremony, making it a virtual lock to break the record. And it could keep adding to its total before the evening’s done.

Cooper is the youngest to win in limited supporting category in decades

At 15, Owen Cooper is the youngest supporting actor in a limited series winner in over 40 years.

Roxana Zal was the youngest ever at age 14 when she won best supporting actress in a limited series or special for the TV movie “Something About Amelia” in 1984.

“I was nothing about three years ago, and now here I am,” the adolescent “Adolescence” star encouraged the crowd.

Red pins for Gaza are seen at Emmy Awards

Actors Brian Cox, Alexandra Shipp and Hannah Einbinder were among those who wore round, red pins on their chests. The pin’s hand-and-heart design signals support for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The group Artists4Ceasefire created the design in 2024, and it first cropped up during last year’s Academy Awards.

At previous award shows, marquee names including actor Joaquin Phoenix, comedian Ramy Youssef and filmmaker Ava DuVernay have worn the pin.

Reba McEntire sings the ‘The Golden Girls’ theme

Reba McEntire and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman took the stage together to sing a familiar TV tune: “The Golden Girls” theme “Thank You For Being a Friend.”

They also presented the award for supporting actress in a comedy series, a category that Estelle Getty won in 1988. Getty's fellow Golden Girls all won lead actress prizes.

An Addams Family reunion

“Wednesday” mother and daughter Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega took the stage together to present the award for supporting actress in a drama series.

They weren't the only on-screen mother and daughter duo presenting Sunday night.

Later, “Gilmore Girls” Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham reunited to present the winner of the writing for comedy Emmy.

“Gilmore Girls” turns 25 this year and a documentary, “Searching For Stars Hollow,” is on the way in October.

Exactly how did Jean Smart break her kneecap?

In classic New York style: She says she tripped on the street while hailing a cab on a Macy’s shopping outing to buy a Fourth of July outfit. She performed her one-woman Broadway show, “Call Me Izzy,” seated at the end. The show has since closed.

Smart mentioned her kneecap while accepting the award for actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks.”

Hollywood loves a story about itself

Seth Rogen took home the first award of the night for lead actor in a comedy series. “I’ve never won anything in my life. When I was a kid I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale,” he said.

He plays film studio executive Matt Remick on Apple TV+’s Emmys juggernaut “The Studio,” for which he’s also nominated for directing and writing.

Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation

Stephen Colbert got the night’s first and possibly loudest standing ovation. The audience chanted his first name as he joked about needing to hand out his resume since Emmy host network CBS has canceled his show, effective next spring.

