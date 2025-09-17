The Latest: Trump enjoys UK royal pageantry as critics warn of a 'dangerous moment' in US

Meanwhile, fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Susan Monarez testified before senators on Wednesday that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired her after she refused to endorse forthcoming vaccine recommendations without reviewing scientific evidence to support the guidance.

The Latest:

CDC’s acting director and Kennedy ally blasts COVID-era decisions

The acting head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a Kennedy ally, criticized the agency’s scientists on social media while senators heard from Monarez.

Jim O’Neill, Kennedy’s deputy, blasted the agency for “unpopular policies like mask mandates, social distancing” and vaccine mandates during the pandemic, in a post on X.

“The American people deserve better — and leaders committed to that cause,” he wrote.

O’Neill is an investor with close ties to billionaire Peter Thiel. He previously served in various health roles under former President George W. Bush.

Kennedy tapped him to run CDC on an acting basis after Monarez was forced out of government last month. He continues to serve as deputy health secretary.

In his new role, O’Neill will be responsible for approving changes to CDC’s childhood vaccine recommendations. A panel of advisers handpicked by Kennedy meets Thursday and Friday to discuss shots for COVID-19, hepatitis B and chicken pox.

Conservative coalition teaming with Trump administration to push patriotism in education

The U.S. Education Department says it’s working with a new coalition of conservative groups to promote civics and patriotism in America’s schools.

The coalition announced Wednesday will be led by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank co-founded by Education Secretary Linda McMahon. It also includes conservative fixtures like Hillsdale College and Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk.

McMahon will oversee the project, called the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. She said it will strive to “educate, inspire and mobilize youth toward active and informed citizenship.”

The coalition will not receive department funding but will “amplify Department-funded programming to further the coalition’s goals,” said Billy Atwell, a spokesperson for the America First Policy Institute.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to boost patriotism in schools.

ICE use of Chicago-area veterans hospital parking lot prompts outrage

Federal immigration agents’ use of a parking lot at a veterans hospital outside Chicago has prompted swift pushback from elected officials and immigrant rights activists.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins, opposing the use of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, just over 10 miles west of Chicago. Federal agents are using 12 parking spots as a staging area amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on immigration in the area, according to a spokesperson for Duckworth’s office.

Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and double amputee, said she knows from experience as a patient at the hospital that parking is already a challenge and accused the VA of a “pathetic capitulation to ICE.”

“It adds injury to insult when VA surrenders resources in support of reckless, paramilitary activities that do nothing to enhance Veteran care,” she said.

The DHS has also requested limited logistical support from officials at the Naval Station Great Lakes, 35 miles north of Chicago.

Mexico’s president wants investigation into death of man shot by US agents near Chicago

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the death of a man shot by U.S. immigration agents in suburban Chicago.

Sheinbaum said Wednesday that Mexico has requested information from the U.S. government and demanded a thorough investigation of the death of Silverio Villegas González. He died last week after an encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Franklin Park, which is a suburb of Chicago.

Authorities allege he was evading arrest and dragged an agent with his vehicle before he was fatally shot.

Immigrant rights activists and Illinois elected officials have also raised questions about the circumstances.

Health committee’s top leaders call for release of any recording of conversations between Secretary Kennedy and Monarez

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican and one of Kennedy’s closest allies in Congress, tried to raise doubts about Monarez’s account and claimed that Monarez’s conversation with Kennedy, where they discussed trust between them, was recorded.

The committee’s top leaders expressed concern that such a recording had not been shared with them.

“I also know HHS has a recording. I ask that you release the recording. I don’t know why it was recorded, but releasing the recording could be radical transparency, and this is about promoting the president’s vision of radical transparency,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, the health committee’s chair.

“How does it happen, if it is true, that one senator has access to alleged tape recording to a meeting. Nobody has that, including the chairman,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, the committee’s ranking member for the minority. “This is a very politicized situation, and it’s unfortunate.”

Cassidy said Mullin later told reporters after his remarks that he was mistaken about there being a recording of the conversation between Kennedy and Monarez.

Still, Cassidy said the committee had asked HHS for any recording.

Cassidy says newborn hepatitis vaccinations ‘make America healthy again’

Cassidy, who for decades was a practicing liver specialist, focused his closing remarks on what he terms successes due to newborn hepatitis B vaccination.

Cassidy said newborn infection went down by 68% in the decade after newborns began being regularly inoculated against hepatitis B.

“That is an accomplishment to make America healthy again,” he said, piggybacking on Kennedy’s signature line, of the near-total decline in the deadly infections.

“We should stand up and salute the people that made that decision, because these people who would otherwise be dead, if those mothers were not given that option to have their child vaccinated.”

Newborn hepatitis B vaccinations are considered a success. But members of Kennedy’s new vaccine advisory committee have suggested they want to revisit guidance.

Federal Reserve expected to cut its key interest rate, signal future reductions

The Fed will announce its interest rate decision at 2 p.m. Wednesday after a meeting that may be unusually contentious.

The central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point, to about 4.1%. Cuts by the Fed often, over time, lead to lower borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and business loans.

The Fed’s interest-rate setting committee now includes both a Trump administration appointee, Stephen Miran, a top economic aide who is keeping his White House job, and Lisa Cook, a Fed governor whom Trump has sought — unsuccessfully so far — to fire.

Miran is the first member of the Fed’s governing board to also have a White House job in decades. He is expected to dissent from the Fed’s decision in favor of a steeper reduction.

Investors will closely watch Powell’s 2:30 p.m. press conference for clues as to how many more rate reductions the Fed may implement in the coming months.

RFK, HHS post clips of Republicans grilling Monarez on social media as hearing continues

Monarez’s Senate testimony is still underway, and both Kennedy and his agency are trolling her on social media in real time.

From its official X account, the Department of Health and Human Services posted several videos of exchanges in which Republican senators questioned the fired CDC director’s trustworthiness.

In one exchange, Sen. Jim Banks on Indiana questioned why she had hired an attorney “heavily involved with President Trump’s first impeachment.”

Kennedy reposted some of the clips from his own official X account, thanking the senators and, in one post, adding, “We will earn back Americans’ trust and refocus the CDC on its core mission.”

Vaccines go through rigorous testing before approval

Vaccines approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC go through years, sometimes decades, of testing.

They start with 10 to 15 years of laboratory research, which includes testing in small animals for proof of concept. They are then tested in three phases of clinical trials for safety and effectiveness in humans. The FDA also evaluates the manufacturing facilities where they’re made and tracks batch quality in real time.

Once approved by the FDA, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviews data on how safe and effective the vaccine is at different ages, how serious the vaccine-preventable illness is and how many people would get sick if there wasn’t a vaccine. They then recommend how the vaccine should be administered, pending approval from the CDC director.

After the vaccine is in use, multiple safety systems track for rare side effects across millions of people. Childhood vaccines prevent 4 million deaths worldwide every year, according to the CDC.

Fired CDC director worries ’further promulgation” of misinformation could mean more violence

Asked by Sen. Chris Murphy about the ramifications of the CDC shooting earlier this year, Monarez said she worried that the spread of “misleading information” about vaccines and health overall “will undermine not just the safety and health of our children, but it will also exacerbate some of these tensions.”

Dr. Debra Houry added that some CDC personnel have also asked that their names be removed from documentation about vaccines, or not to speak publicly about vaccines, “because they feel they were personally targeted, because of misinformation.”

Authorities said last month that the man who fired dozens of bullets at the CDC headquarters wanted to send a message against COVID-19 vaccines. At the time, Monarez -- then CDC director -- told staff that “misinformation can be dangerous. Not only to health, but to those that trust us and those we want to trust.”

House Oversight Committee calls on CEO’s of online platforms to testify

In the wake of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the House Oversight Committee is calling on the chief executives of Discord, Steam, Twitch and Reddit to testify on how they are regulating their platforms to prevent violence.

“Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence,” said Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the committee, in a statement.

It’s a change of focus for congressional Republicans, who had previously scrutinized online platforms for policing free speech.

Treasury official Dan Katz to be selected for IMF Deputy Managing Director

US Treasury Chief of Staff, Dan Katz, is expected to be selected as the next IMF First Deputy Managing Director, according to two people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to comment.(backslash)

Katz, who has served during both Trump administrations, most recently helped Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on China trade negotiations, managing four rounds of in-person negotiations with the Chinese, including the recent negotiations over TikTok ownership in Madrid.

Katz would succeed Gita Gopinath, who was the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund from January 2022 to August 2025.

Trump ‘absolutely not’ implicated in Epstein sex trafficking investigation, FBI director says

Patel says he doesn’t know offhand how many times Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, but he’s “absolutely not implicated.”

Repeatedly pressed by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee about why the FBI and Justice Department said in July that they would not disclose additional evidence from the case, Patel said the material not shared largely consists of child sex abuse material that’s unfit for public release, and other information is protected from release by court orders.

Democrat Dan Goldman accused Patel of being part of a “coverup.” Patel asserted that the Trump administration had released more than prior administrations.

MAHA rallies supporters at Monarez hearing

Staff from MAHA Action, a non-profit political advocacy organization, are handing out “Make America Healthy Again” hats to attendees entering the hearing room.

The hats come in green, beige, pink and other colors. Several attendees welcomed hats from staff and wore them as they meandered around the Senate halls and sat behind Monarez in the hearing room.

“Make America Healthy Again” became the moniker of Kennedy’s heterodox movement after it aligned itself with Trump’s broader “Make America Great Again” campaign.

GOP senator says Monarez was fired over a difference in “philosophy” from Kennedy

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas physician, said that a difference in philosophy is what caused Monarez to be fired from the nation’s top health agency. He said her “different mindset” made her “not the right person for this job.”

“Your attitude that you believe every person should have every vaccine is completely contrary to Secretary Kennedy’s philosophy,” Marshall said.

Monarez responded that she “will stand behind scientific integrity with every decision I ever make” and that health decisions about vaccines for children and adults should be made “to support the best decisions for our children and others.”

Monarez noted the CDC only recommends vaccines, which go through years, sometimes decades of testing. Once they’re approved by the FDA, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviews data on how safe and effective each vaccine is at different ages, how serious the vaccine-preventable illness is and how many people would get sick if there wasn’t a vaccine.

CDC official who resigned fears ‘heartbreaking’ consequences from vaccine preventable diseases in children

Warning of “long term consequences” if fewer U.S. children are vaccinated against diseases like measles, Houry warned that “it’s going to beheartbreaking” to see ramifications for children, even years after contracting the disease.

Houry also said that she repeatedly asked to be allowed to brief Kennedy after he made concerning statements related to vaccines or health, but “our requests were not received to brief him.”

Republican leaders say Democrats will be responsible if the government shuts down

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans simply want to continue the status quo when the new budget year begins Oct. 1.

“Democrats have a choice to make. They can work with Republicans to pass this clean, short-term, nonpartisan measure to fund the government while we continue work on the 2026 appropriations bills, or they can shut down the government with all that will mean for the American people.”

Democrats say millions of Americans will lose health care coverage if the spending bill doesn’t extend the enhanced tax credits that makes insurance more affordable.

“They’re trying to insert unrelated matters into the middle of a clean government extension. And I don’t think that’s going to work,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said on CNBC.

House Republicans could pass the bill on their own if they stay united. It’s a different story in the Senate, where they need 60 votes to overcome procedural hurdles.

Trumps join royals to watch ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony

The president, first lady, king and queen walked a red carpet to a tent on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, where they watched more parading by some 200 military musicians, including the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

Officials say the music chosen is relevant to the bilateral relationship: “Eagle Squadron” commemorates U.S pilots who flew in the Royal Air Force during World War II. “Golden Friendship,” a classic American march, is a favorite of the first lady and is often played for her at the White House, they said.

Earlier, the Trumps watched a children's choir perform.

CDC official who resigned says Kennedy adviser questioned including data on hepatitis B vaccine

Houry said one of Kennedy’s political advisers expressed concerns about her plan to include data around the hepatitis B vaccine, which is given to many newborns shortly after birth, for this week’s meeting of a vaccine advisory panel. Houry claimed the adviser said the data would “bias” the panel.

Sen. Bill Cassidy responded, somewhat stunned, tripping over his words.

“You’re suggesting that they wanted to move away from the birth dose but they were afraid your data would say you should retain it?”

Both Houry and Monarez said they were unaware of any data to support changing the age for receiving vaccines.

Fired CDC director says she’s ‘nervous’ about coming vaccine panel recommendations

Asked about expected guidance to come from the Thursday meeting of the panel that makes vaccine recommendations, Monarez said she’s “very nervous about it.”

“I haven’t prejudged,” Monarez said. “I don’t know what will happen, but I certainly will be watching.”

In June, Kennedy removed every member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the scientific committee that advises CDC on how to use vaccines, and replaced them with a group that includes several anti-vaccine voices. Their votes are expected this week on whether to change recommendations on shots against COVID-19, hepatitis B and chickenpox.

Monarez warns about upcoming vaccine committee hearing

Monarez testified that she was asked by health secretary Kennedy to provide “blanket approval” for forthcoming decisions by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“Tomorrow the reconstituted ACIP will meet. Its composition has already raised concerns from the medical community,” she said. “Based on what I observed in my tenure, there is a real risk that recommendations could be made restricting access to vaccines for children and others in need, without rigorous scientific review. With no permanent CDC director in place, those recommendations could be adopted.”

Kennedy in June removed every member of the scientific committee that advises the CDC on how to use vaccines and replaced them with his own picks. They will vote on whether or not to change recommendations on COVID-19, hepatitis B and chickenpox shots.

With the U.S already facing its worst measles year in more than three decades, the risks posed by fewer people getting vaccinated are “not theoretical,” she said.

Key Democrat lambasts FBI Director at House oversight hearing

The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is sharply criticizing Kash Patel.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told Patel at an oversight hearing Wednesday that he was running the FBI not as a law enforcement agency but as a “political enforcement agency working directly for the president’s vengeance campaign.”

Raskin it’s “impossible to overstate the destruction, chaos and demoralization you’ve brought to the FBI and its workforce,” and likened Patel to the infamous and longest-serving FBI director in history, J. Edgar Hoover.

Patel defended himself during his opening statement, saying the FBI under his watch had helped reduce violent crime and had arrested 23,000 violent criminals.

CDC official who resigned says Kennedy puts US on track for ‘drastic increases’ in preventable disease

Houry, one of the three CDC officials who resigned in the wake of Monarez’s departure from the agency, said Kennedy “spread misinformation and promoted unproven treatments,” resulting in “the highest number of measles cases in 30 years.”

Also under Kennedy’s tenure, flu and COVID sample submissions have dropped by 60% and 70% respectively, “leaving us with far less visibility into what’s coming,” Houry said.

Fired CDC Director says Kennedy told her to override vaccine approvals and fire health officials without cause

“He directed me to commit in advance to approving every ACIP recommendation, regardless of the science. He also directed me to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy without cause,” said Monarez.

“He said if I was unwilling to do both, I should resign. I responded that I could not pre-approve recommendations without reviewing the evidence, and I had no basis for firing (scientists). He said he had already spoken with the White House several times,” Monarez told senators.

Kennedy said that Monarez was fired after she said, he claimed, that she was not a trustworthy person.

Monarez said she told Kennedy that she would stand by the scientific process to review, approve or reject vaccines, and that if he did not support that, she should be fired.

Trump lays a wreath at Queen Elizabeth’s tomb

Trump and Melania Trump traveled in the presidential limousine to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The president pumped his fist at reporters waiting nearby before entering, where he privately went to lay a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late queen hosted Trump during his first state visit in 2019.

Monarez starts by discussing the attack at the CDC headquarters

Saying that Wednesday’s hearing “should be about the future of trust in public health,” Monarez said that Kennedy wanted her to come to Washington in the days after the Aug. 8 shooting in Atlanta.

Monarez said she was unwilling to miss the funeral of David Rose, the DeKalb County officer killed in the shooting.

“In the days after the attack, I focused on security, staff and ensuring the CDC can continue its mission,” Monarez said.

GOP committee chairman opened hearing by mulling what changed since Monarez was confirmed

Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that Kennedy said Monarez had “unimpeachable” credentials, yet criticized her just weeks later. “Turmoil” at the CDC “is not good for the health of the American people,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy, a physician, also said that doctors aren’t able to make informed decisions about care if they “do not have clear guidance, or have a reason to distrust what’s coming out of the CDC.”

The Louisiana Republican — who publicly expressed concern about Kennedy’s anti-vaccination positions before voting to confirm him as health secretary — has worried aloud about “serious allegations” at the CDC. He has called for oversight, without blaming Kennedy.

GOP committee chairman opened hearing by mulling what changed since Monarez was confirmed

Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that Kennedy said Monarez had “unimpeachable” credentials, yet criticized her just weeks later. "Turmoil” at the CDC “is not good for the health of the American people,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy, a physician, also said that doctors aren’t able to make informed decisions about care if they “do not have clear guidance, or have a reason to distrust what’s coming out of the CDC.”

The Louisiana Republican — who publicly expressed concern about Kennedy’s anti-vaccination positions before voting to confirm him as health secretary — has worried aloud about “serious allegations” at the CDC. He has called for oversight, without blaming Kennedy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Kennedy for firing Monarez

“Dr. Monarez was fired because she refused to act as a rubber stamp to implement Secretary Kennedy’s dangerous agenda to substantially limit the use of safe and effective vaccines that would endanger the life the American people and people across the world,” said Sanders.

Kennedy has denied accusations by Monarez that he ordered “rubber-stamped” vaccine recommendations.

Senate hearing for fired CDC chief has begun

The fired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director is about to begin testimony before the Senate’s powerful health committee.

Susan Monarez is expected to tell senators on Wednesday that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressured her to endorse new vaccine recommendations before seeing scientific evidence, according to a copy of prepared remarks.

Monarez was initially handpicked by Kennedy and nominated by President Donald Trump. But she was fired just weeks into the job over disagreements on vaccine policies. Accompanying her in the hearing room is the CDC's former chief medical officer, Debra Houry.

— This item has been corrected. Houry wasn't fired; she resigned.

Obama says

Trump’s use of executive power sets up ‘dangerous moment’

The former president said Republicans in the White House and Congress, with approval for now from the Supreme Court, are saying “we’re okay with just breaking the rules.”

He pointed to Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., as well as ID checks by federal agents in Los Angeles.

“Many of the guardrails and norms that I thought I had to abide by as president of the United States, that George Bush thought he had to abide by as president of the United States ... suddenly those no longer apply. And that makes this a dangerous moment.”

Obama applauds Utah governor’s response to Kirk killing

Obama said he and Gov. Spencer Cox “disagree on a whole bunch of stuff,” but the Republican’s messaging around how to respond to Kirk’s death shows “that it is possible for us to disagree while abiding by a basic code of how we should engage in public debate.”

Obama drew parallels to his own leadership following the 2015 slaying of nine Black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church, as well as former President George W. Bush’s actions following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A president should “constantly remind us of the ties that bind us together,” Obama said, adding that the rhetoric used by Trump and his aides, calling “political opponents ‘vermin,’ ‘enemies’ … speaks to a broader problem.”

Barack Obama says US at ‘inflection point’ after Kirk’s death

The former U.S. president talked about Charlie Kirk’s killing during Q&A at an event in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night that was hosted by the Jefferson Educational Society.

Obama says he disagreed with many of Kirk’s positions, but “that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family.”

“Political violence is not new,” Obama said, and such acts are “anathema to what it means to be a democratic country.”

A brooch, a sword, a handbag and a book: The gifts the Trumps and the royals exchanged

Buckingham Palace has revealed details about what gifts the royals and the Trumps exchanged on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the Trumps with a hand-bound leather volume specially made to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the Union flag that flew above Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The royals also gave Melania Trump a silver and enamel bowl and a personalized handbag by British designer Anya Hindmarch.

In return, Trump gave Charles a replica of a President Eisenhower sword, and Camilla received a vintage Tiffany & Co. gold, diamond and ruby brooch.

Brad Raffensperger, who stood up to Trump over 2020 voting, runs for Georgia governor

The Republican Secretary of State who rejected Donald Trump’s call to help overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results said Wednesday that he’s running for governor in 2026.

“I’m a conservative Republican, and I’m prepared to make the tough decisions. I follow the law and the Constitution, and I’ll always do the right thing for Georgia no matter what,” Raffensperger said in an announcement video.

The wealthy engineering entrepreneur might appeal most to business-oriented Republicans who once dominated GOP primaries in Georgia, but he is pledging a strongly conservative campaign even while he remains scorned by Trump and his allies. Georgia has had Republican governors since 2002.

Raffensperger defied Trump’s wrath to win reelection in 2022, and his first challenge may be to qualify for the primary. State party leaders resolved in June to ban Raffensperger from running as a Republican.

Nvidia CEO expects to discuss China trade and tech problems with Trump at banquet

The CEO of Nvidia, who is visiting the U.K. at the same time as President Donald Trump to unveil a flurry of new investments, says he expects to discuss the U.S.-China trade and tech battle with Trump at a state banquet later Wednesday.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is restricted from exporting its most advanced chips to China. This week, Beijing regulators also targeted the company, accusing it of antitrust breaches stemming from a 2020 acquisition of an Israeli tech company.

Adding to the problems, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that China’s internet regulator is banning domestic tech companies from buying an Nvidia chip model tailored for the local market.

CEO Jensen Huang said he was “disappointed” with the situation. He said he hasn’t yet spoken to Trump about the latest developments, “but I’ll see him tonight, and he’ll probably ask me.”

Huang said his company will continue to be “supportive” of both governments as they “sort through these geopolitical policies.”

Trump and royals pause for lunch after military ceremonies

A guard of honor, comprising soldiers and officers from the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards, have marched past Trump and King Charles.

The formal ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle featured the largest ever guard of honor for a state visit to the U.K., officials said.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Trumps took their places on the dais as the state colors were lowered and the United States national anthem played. Trump saluted and the first lady placed her hand on her chest.

Trump was then escorted by an officer as he walked along a line of soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats.

Charles accompanied him, following a short distance behind. He and the president chatted for a bit before they returned to the Royal Dais together.

Gilded carriage ride through Windsor estate

The royals are accompanying the Trumps in a ceremonious horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast grounds of the Windsor estate.

King Charles and Trump are travelling in the Irish State Coach, with Queen Camilla and the first lady in the Scottish State Coach.

Prince William and Kate are following in another carriage, the Semi-State Landau.

A military band played the British and U.S. national anthems as the carriages cross the estate. Trump could be seen chatting with the king as they rode in the carriage together.

Charles and Camilla welcome the Trumps to Windsor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have shaken hands with the Trumps outside Windsor Castle.

The president and first lady flew on Marine One from Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London, where they stayed Tuesday night.

They were greeted by Prince William of Wales and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who accompanied them on a horse-drawn carriage ride through the vast grounds of the Windsor estate.

In total, 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military will take part in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor.

Dozens of groups protesting against Trump in London

While Trump will not be seen in any public-facing events during his two-day trip, police are preparing for a signification operation in central London, where as many as 50 protest groups are expected to march against Trump’s visit.

The Metropolitan Police said 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces.

Activists say they will demonstrate against what they called “our government’s choice to honor a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world.”

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions towards women and people of colour,” Grace Nathew said Tuesday near Windsor Castle, where police said they arrested four people involved in projecting an image of Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein onto a tower.

London’s mayor says Trump fans flames of division

President Donald Trump will largely avoid London during his state visit. And that’s fine by the city’s mayor.

Sadiq Khan wrote in The Guardian newspaper that Trump and his allies has helped “fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world.” He said Trump’s mass deportations and sending troops to U.S. cities are moves “straight out of the autocrat’s playbook.”

Ahead of a planned protest on Wednesday against the president’s visit, Khan wrote: “I’m sure many Londoners will speak up to tell President Trump and his followers that we cannot be divided by those who seek to sow fear.”

Khan, a member of the governing Labour Party who has been London mayor since 2016, has traded criticism with Trump since the president's campaign pledge in 2015 to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

In July the president said Khan has “done a terrible job” and is a “nasty person.”

Carriages and a sumptuous state dinner

The highlight of the visit will be a state banquet late Wednesday at Windsor Castle, where Charles and other royals will join their guests around the massive Waterloo Table.

The mahogany table, which has space for 160 guests, will be laid with the Grand Service — a silver-gilt dining service that includes more than 4,000 pieces ranging from serving dishes to dinner plates and egg cups.

The mood in Windsor was largely festive ahead of the visit. American and U.K. flags are fastened to lamp posts with gold tassels, waving over the heads of tourists weaving their way past the security cordon surrounding the 1,000-year-old castle that will be the center of the ceremonies on Wednesday.

Harry Law, 22, traveled from Folkestone on the south coast of England, hoping to get a glimpse of the man he called “Orange Hair.’’

“You don’t get to see a president every day,’’ he said. “I still haven’t seen our prime minister.’’

About two dozen people gathered late Tuesday near Windsor Castle to protest the visit, chanting “Dump Trump” and “Trump go home.” A larger protest against Trump is planned for Wednesday in central London.

Nvidia, OpenAI bosses are part of US delegation

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are expected to be among the business leaders in the U.S. delegation.

Media reports suggest that Nvidea and OpenAI will unveil billions of dollars’ worth of investment into U.K. data centers this week amid Trump's state visit.

Starmer and Trump are also expected to sign a technology partnership, accompanied by major investments in nuclear energy, life sciences and Artificial Intelligence data centers.

Differences over Ukraine and Gaza

While Starmer has shown he is adept at charming Trump, his efforts to influence the president to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine has had with limited results.

Last week’s Russian drone incursion into NATO member Poland drew strong condemnation from European NATO allies, and pledges of more planes and troops for the bloc’s eastern flank. Trump played down the incident’s severity, musing that it “ could have been a mistake. ”

Starmer also departs from Trump over Israel’s war in Gaza. He has said the U.K. will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month.

Trade talks to feature during visit

On Tuesday Trump told reporters that U.K. officials want to continue trade negotiations during his visit.

“They’d like to see if they can get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them,” he said.

Starmer’s government is keen to secure favorable trade terms with the U.S., the U.K.’s largest single economic partner, accounting for 18% of total British trade.

A May trade agreement reduces U.S. tariffs on Britain’s key auto and aerospace industries. But a final deal has not been reached over other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel and aluminum.