The Latest: Trump planning for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting while affirming security guarantees

Here's the latest:

‘Coalition of the Willing’ wants robust U.S. security for Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a virtual meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on Tuesday that there was “a real sense of unity and shared goal of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine” at their White House meeting with Trump.

Starmer and Macron also discussed how more sanctions and other pressure could be placed on Putin until he shows he’s “ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion,” according to the the Downing Street statement.

The U.K. Chief of Defense Staff, Adm. Tony Radakin, is travelling to Washington as teams from the coalition of more than 30 nations meet with U.S. counterparts to strengthen “plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended,“ the statement said.

Putin's arrest warrant complicates a Zelenskyy meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said it could happen “in Europe” and he’s advocating for Geneva in Switzerland, although he said it could be another ’neutral” country. He noted in an interview with French television TF1-LCI broadcast Tuesday that Istanbul hosted the most recent bilateral discussions, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said his country would be prepared to organize such a summit, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported.

Asked about the complication posed by the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Putin, Cassis said “the aim of receiving Mr. Putin in Switzerland without him being arrested is 100% achievable … of course, if he comes to Switzerland for the purposes of peace, for such a multilateral conference, not if he comes for private matters.”

Cassis said arranging for Putin to avoid arrest would require “a certain procedure,” but it could be done “in a few days.”

A call for speeding up Ukraine’s membership in the European Union

European Council President Antonio Costa called for “Russia must immediately end the violence” in Ukraine after a virtual meeting of the 27 heads of state of the European Union’s member nations. “Our top priority must be to stop the killings — whether we call it a ceasefire or a truce is secondary,” Costa told reporters Tuesday.

Economic pressure via sanctions should be maintained on Russia to end the war, and Ukraine’s candidacy to join the EU should be accelerated, he said: “Ukraine’s future is not only about strong security guarantees and their finding a potential peace deal with Russia, but also about its European path. This is why we must move forward with the enlargement process.”

Views from Ukraine: No illusions for sudden peace

A Ukrainian political analyst says this Zelenskyy meeting with Trump ‘went satisfactorily.’

“The task of this meeting was to prevent Trump from pressuring Ukraine with Russian demands. We managed to achieve that 100%. We managed to explain that the issue of territories is not just about land—it’s about people. There can be no exchange,” Oleh Saakian said.

“For Ukraine, the meeting with Putin is important to show Trump whether Russia is really ready to end the war. It is important to demonstrate that Ukraine has done everything possible on its side,” Saakian said. “I don’t think anyone in Ukraine has the illusion that a meeting with Putin could suddenly bring peace. It’s not as if at a meeting with Zelenskyy, Putin will suddenly say: ‘Yes, I was mistaken, I confess, I withdraw the troops, I give back the territories.’”

Trump says leaders of Russia and Ukraine unlikely to become ‘best friends’

Trump says Putin and Zelenskyy are getting along “a little better than I thought,” noting the “tremendous bad blood” between them.

He said his perception of their relationship is why he’s arranging for them to meet one-on-one soon, instead of a three-way meeting with himself as sort of a mediator.

“I think they’re doing OK. I wouldn’t say they are ever going to be best friends, but they’re doing OK,” the president told Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.”

“You know, they’re the ones that have to call the shots,” Trump said. “We’re 7,000 miles away.”

Trump says he didn’t speak with Putin with European leaders in the room

The president said he thought it would have been disrespectful to handle the phone call that way since Putin and the European leaders meeting with him at the White House haven’t had the “warmest relations.”

But despite that, he said during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” that he has managed to maintain a “very good relationship” with Putin.

Trump was holding talks at the White House on Monday with Zelenskyy and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine

Trump says admitting Ukraine into NATO and the return of Crimea are ‘impossible’

The president, in a morning interview on “Fox & Friends,” said that he’s optimistic a deal can be made to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Trump underscored that Ukraine will have to set aside both its hope of a returned Crimea, which Russia seized by force in 2014, and its aspirations to join the NATO military alliance.

“Both of those things are impossible,” Trump said.

Putin, as part of any potential deal, is looking for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

Government argued ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ lawsuits need a different court

The state and federal government had argued that even though the isolated airstrip where the facility is located is owned by Miami-Dade County, Florida’s southern district was the wrong venue since the detention center is located in neighboring Collier County, which is in the state’s middle district.

The defendants made an identical argument last week about jurisdiction for a second lawsuit in which environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe sued to stop further construction and operations at the Everglades detention center until it’s in compliance with federal environmental laws.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami has yet to rule on the venue question. On Aug. 7 she ordered a 14-day halt on additional construction during a hearing last week and said she plans to rule before the order expires this week.

Judge dismisses part of lawsuit against ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ lawsuit

A federal judge in Miami dismissed part of a lawsuit over the legal rights of detainees at the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center and moved the case to a different jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz's 47-page ruling late Monday says claims the detainees lack confidential access to their lawyers or to immigration hearings were rendered moot when the Trump administration recently designated the Krome North Processing Center near Miami as a site for their cases to be heard.

The judge heard arguments from both sides in a hearing earlier Monday in Miami. Civil rights attorneys were seeking a preliminary injunction to ensure detainees at the facility have access to their lawyers and can get a hearing.

▶ Read more about the lawsuit over the detention center

Next steps in the negotiations turn back to Putin

Trump, who bragged on numerous occasions during the campaign that he could settle Russia’s war in Ukraine in a day, said repeatedly Monday that it was far more complicated than he ever thought it would be.

But he also suggested — likely implausibly — that the fighting that has raged for years could wind down quickly.

“A week or two weeks, we’ll know whether we’re going to solve this, or if this horrible fighting is going to continue,” said Trump, even suggesting the issues yet to be hammered out weren’t “overly complex.”

Still, much remains unresolved, including red lines that are incompatible — like whether Ukraine will cede any land to Russia, the future of Ukraine’s army and whether the country will ultimately have lasting and meaningful security guarantees.

▶ Read more about the main takeaways from Monday’s multilateral meeting

Zelenskyy says meeting with Putin should be held ‘without any conditions’

Zelenskyy says that if he starts to set conditions for the meeting, regarding a potential ceasefire or other matters, then Russia will want to set conditions, too, potentially jeopardizing those talks.

“That’s why I believe that we must meet without any conditions,” he told reporters.

Zelenskyy said Trump showed him a map of the Ukraine front lines in the Oval Office and they got into a little debate about territories it showed. But they didn’t argue, he said.

“We had a truly warm, good and substantial conversation,” Zelenskyy said.

NATO leader says ‘Article 5 kind of security guarantees’ will be discussed in coming days

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says Trump agreed that the United States would contribute to Ukraine’s security following a peace deal, a development he called “a breakthrough.”

Membership in NATO is not on the table, but the U.S. and European leaders are discussing “Article 5 kind of security guarantees for Ukraine,” Rutte said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Article 5 of the NATO treaty says an attack on one member nation is an attack on all members, the heart of the transatlantic defense compact.

Details around U.S. involvement in Ukraine “will be discussed over the coming days,” which will give Zelenskyy the clarity he needs to decide whether Ukrainians can remain safe following a peace deal.

“It is important to also know what the situation will be with the security guarantees to prevent Vladimir Putin from ever, ever trying again to invade parts of Ukraine,” Rutte said.

The possibility of U.S. troops in Ukraine was not discussed Monday, he said.

DC told of intent to arm National Guard troops

Washington has been informed about the intent for the National Guard to be armed, though it has not received details about when that could happen or where armed Guard members could be deployed in D.C., according to a person familiar who was not authorized to disclose the plans and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It would be a departure from what the Pentagon and Army have said about the troops being unarmed. The Army said in a statement last week that “weapons are available if needed but will remain in the armory.”

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson also said last week that troops won’t be armed.

In response to questions about whether Guard members in Washington would be armed in the coming days, the District of Columbia National Guard said troops “may be armed consistent with their mission and training.”

Maj. Melissa Heintz, a spokesperson for the D.C. Guard, didn’t provide more details and said “their presence is focused on supporting civil authorities and ensuring the safety of the community they serve.”

___

— By Anna Johnson and Mike Pesoli