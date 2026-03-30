The Latest: Trump warns Iran energy sites face destruction without a quick deal

Iran has threatened to mine the Persian Gulf if its territory is invaded. The United States and Israel kept up their attacks Monday while Iran struck a key water and electrical plant in hard-hit Kuwait, part of its ongoing campaign targeting the Gulf Arab states, and an oil refinery in Israel came under fire.

The war has already threatened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sparked fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel. Iran’s grip on the strategic Strait of Hormuz has shaken markets and prices.

Here is the latest:

Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb kills 1 and wounds 17

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says those wounded in the Monday morning strike were 10 Lebanese, six Syrians and a woman from Kenya.

It added that the six Syrians included four children.

Iran’s Kharg Island is key to its oil exports. Targeting it carries major risks

Iran’s Kharg Island, home to a terminal through which the country exports most of its oil, has emerged as a focus of the month-old war launched by the United States and Israel.

Strikes on oil infrastructure on Kharg — or a ground invasion — would severely curb Iran’s oil exports, a key source of revenue for the Islamic Republic. It would also mark a major escalation that could provoke even heavier retaliatory attacks on Gulf Arab infrastructure and further drive up oil prices. The skyrocketing cost of fuel is already threatening the world economy.

A U.S. occupation of the island would put American troops in a stationary position just 21 miles (33 kilometers) off Iran’s coast, well within range of its arsenal of drones and missiles.

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European Council president endorses Pakistan’s peace efforts aimed at easing Middle East tensions

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by telephone Monday with European Council President Antonio Costa, who endorsed Pakistan’s peace efforts aimed at helping end the conflict in the Middle East.

A statement from Sharif’s office said the prime minister briefed Costa on his ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

It said the two leaders expressed concern over ongoing hostilities involving Iran and Gulf countries and their potential effect on the global economy and “stressed upon the need to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Text message campaign urges Iranians to defend the country

A text message campaign is calling on Iranians to volunteer to defend the country against a threatened U.S. ground operation, according to copies of messages seen by The Associated Press.

One message declared “a national campaign for those willing to sacrifice their lives,” with a link to register “to defend the country’s territory.” A second similar text message suggested volunteers would soon see “deployment.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the messages were sent by a government body.

There have been multiple text message campaigns within Iran, either encouraging people to join pro-government forces or threatening those who would stand against them. Some are clearly from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, while the source of others is more obscure.

Iran revokes residency permits for UAE citizens in a tit-for-tat

Iran’s judiciary said Monday it began revoking residency permits for UAE citizens in retaliation for the UAE doing the same to Iranians there.

The judiciary said 1,200 Emiratis living in Iran had their residencies revoked.

The United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its residency revocations. The government has shut down the Iranian Hospital and the Iranian Club in Dubai. Iran has fired more drones and missiles combined at the UAE than at Israel during the war.

Trump says he will destroy Iran’s electricity plants, oil wells and Kharg Island unless there is a peace deal

The U.S. president said on social media that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!),” Trump posted.

Catholic Church finds a solution with Israeli police for Holy Week in Jerusalem

The Latin Patriarchate said Monday it had “addressed and resolved” issues with Israeli police after they prevented top Catholic leaders from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The patriarchate said it had secured permission from authorities for Mass at the church during Holy Week, though the liturgies will not be open to the public due to wartime limitations on gatherings over 50 people.

Police on Sunday prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the Custos of the Holy Land from accessing the church, citing security and safety concerns. President Isaac Herzog helped mediate the meeting between the police and the Catholic Church.

Egyptian president calls on Trump to end the war with Iran

“I say to President Trump: no one can end the war in our region, in the Gulf, except you,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a speech Monday.

“I’m talking to you in the name of humanity and in the name of everyone who loves peace, and you are one of the people who love peace. I’m sending a direct message to you on behalf of the region. There are dangerous consequences in continuing this war any further. Please help us end the war, you’re capable of that,” he said.

Ukraine signs long-term defense agreements with Mideast partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday the agreements were signed with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan aimed at expanding defense and economic cooperation.

Zelenskyy said the deals foresee strategic cooperation in military technology, energy and trade for at least a decade. He highlighted Ukraine’s interest in strengthening its anti-ballistic capabilities and securing energy supplies, including diesel fuel. In exchange, Ukraine is ready to provide its drone expertise and technology, Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine had shared its experience in reopening Black Sea shipping routes using naval drones, suggesting that could help address disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Spain closes airspace to US planes in Iran war

Spain had already said the U.S. could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the war.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles told reporters.

Spain’s government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is Europe’s most critical voice against the war on Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel. “I think everyone knows Spain’s position. It’s very clear,” Robles said, calling the war “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

Iran spokesman tried to defend his nation’s attacks on Gulf Arab states

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei claimed without offering evidence that “America is continuously using its military bases in our neighboring countries.”

“The news published lately about U.S airplanes being damaged in military bases in neighboring countries clearly shows that their land is being used, with or without their consent, by the aggressors against Iran,” Baghaei said. “Therefore, what Iran is doing is defending itself and it’s not considered attacking regional countries.”

Gulf Arab states repeatedly have said the U.S. is not launching attacks from their territory against Iran.

Iran calls US 15-point plan ‘very excessive’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States was filled with “excessive” demands.

“We haven’t had any direct negotiations with the U.S so far,” Esmail Baghaei told a news conference. “What has been communicated to us, whatever you may call it, 15-points or more or less, are a set of very excessive, unrealistic and irrational demands.”

Rocket attack on air base west of Baghdad destroys military aircraft

Mohammed Alaa Air Base was hit overnight by 122 mm Grad rockets launched from the outskirts of the capital, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The attack destroyed an Antonov-132 belonging to the Iraqi air force, the statement said. There were no casualties.

Iranian-backed groups have fired drones and rockets targeting U.S. bases, diplomatic missions and oil facilities.

Israeli strike on a Lebanese army checkpoint kills 1 soldier

The strike hit an army position near the coastal city of Tyre. Other troops were wounded, the military said in a statement.

At least 11 Lebanese army soldiers have been killed in Israeli strikes since the latest war between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group erupted earlier this month. Israel did not immediately comment.

Prior to the war, the Lebanese military was gradually deploying in the south in a bid to assert full control. They have not clashed with Israeli ground forces that have invaded Lebanon.

Israeli military says a sixth soldier was killed in Lebanon

The soldier was killed in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

Israeli troops have invaded Lebanon after Hezbollah launched hundreds of projectiles in the past month toward Israel.

Israel says it needs to establish a security zone in the depopulated south to shield its own northern communities. Lebanese officials say more than 1,200 people have been killed and more than 1 million have been displaced in the country.

Fire hits an Israeli oil refinery after missile attack

The fire erupted Monday at the refinery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa for the second time during the monthlong war with Iran, according to footage.

Video showed flames on a large refinery tank with thick black smoke that was quickly extinguished. It wasn’t clear if a missile strike or debris caused the blaze.

Israel has two refineries. Its strikes on Iran have targeted Iran’s South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical sites.

Bahrain contains fire in a commercial building after attack

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said the fire broke out in a commercial building in Al Dair, a coastal village near Bahrain International Airport. There were no injuries. It added that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

China backs Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran and the US

“We appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to help de-escalate the situation, support Pakistan in continuing to play a mediating role,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

She told a daily briefing in Beijing that China is ready to coordinate with Pakistan and any other relevant party “to jointly promote peace and cease hostilities to safeguard regional peace and stability.”

Pakistan announced Sunday that it would soon host talks between the U.S. and Iran, though there was no immediate word from Washington or Tehran, and it was unclear whether discussions on the monthlong war would be direct or indirect.

2 members of Iranian exile group were executed

The members of the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq were hanged Monday in Iran, state media and the group said.

The two men were identified as Akbar Daneshvarkar and Mohammad Taghavi. Daneshvarkar had been held for years prior. Amnesty International has said Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicted the men on charges of armed rebellion against the state “following a grossly unfair trial in October 2024.” It said the men were tortured during interrogations.

Israel passes budget, extending Netanyahu term

Israel needed to pass a budget before April 1 in order to avoid triggering early elections. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still reserves the right to call early elections before then if he wants.

Israel’s opposition slammed the budget for increasing funding to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox communities at a time when the country is facing soaring costs over its war in Iran and is still reeling from a two-year war in Gaza.

The $270 billion budget, Israel’s largest ever, included a 20% increase for the Ministry of Defense due to the ongoing war against Iran. The ministry’s budget has swollen to $45 billion, forcing cuts in other government ministries.

Lawmakers debate death penalty for attacks against Israelis in West Bank

Israel’s parliament is set to vote on a bill that would make the death penalty the default punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis.

The parliament began debate on Monday, days before its spring recess. The bill’s passage would mark the culmination of a yearslong push by Israel’s far-right to escalate punishment for Palestinians convicted of nationalistic offenses against Israelis — and victory for Israel’s firebrand minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the religious party that introduced the legislation.

Opponents of the legislation call it racist, draconian and unlikely to deter attacks by Palestinian militants. Rights groups are expected to petition Israel’s Supreme Court against it.

Iran confirms the Revolutionary Guard navy chief was killed

Israel on Thursday had said it killed Alireza Tangsiri, a rear admiral in the navy.

A statement from the Guard on Monday, read on state television, said Tangsiri “joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries.”

It praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. “Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead,” the statement added.

UAE minister calls for ‘disarmament’ of Iranian missile program

Comments by Noura Al Kaabi, a minister of state at the UAE’s Foreign Ministry, offered another signal that the Emirates wants more than just a ceasefire to stop the war.

In a column published by the state-linked, English-language newspaper The National, Al Kaabi denounced the missile and drone attacks targeting her country and Iran’s chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz.

“We want a normal neighbor,” she wrote. “An Iranian regime that launches ballistic missiles at homes, weaponizes global trade and supports proxies is no longer an acceptable feature of the regional landscape.”

She added: “We want a guarantee that this will never happen again.”

A petrochemical plant was hit in Iran strike, state media say

The plant is located some 530 kilometers (330 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

Firefighters put out a blaze at the site, media reported.

A suspected Israeli airstrike hit Beirut on Monday morning

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Oil prices rise in early Monday trading

The spot price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, was around $115 early Monday, up nearly 60% from Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel started the war with attacks on Iran.

Iranian lawmaker suggests Tehran leave Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

The comment by Alaeddin Boroujerdi to Iranian state television comes after hard-liners in Tehran long have suggested taking the step.

“Why should we accept the restrictions?” Boroujerdi said. “We are not seeking a nuclear weapon anyway. But it’s not like that we are supposed to observe the rules of the game and they bomb us.”

The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty is a landmark international accord meant to stop the spread of nuclear arms. Countries that signed it agreed not to build or obtain nuclear weapons and allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct inspections to verify they correctly declared their programs. Iran has been restricting IAEA inspections for years and hasn’t let them visit the three enrichment sites bombed by the U.S. in June.

Latest reports of live fire

— Israel’s military said on Monday morning that it was striking ‘military infrastructure’ across Tehran.

— Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens twice on Monday.

— At dawn Monday, Israel’s military said Iran had launched missiles at the country. It was the first such launch from Iran of the day. Sirens went off in the area near Israel’s main nuclear research center, a part of the country that has been targeted repeatedly over the past days.