The Latest: US closes its embassy in Kuwait as Iran war escalates

Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East’s military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets, with the Dow dropping 1,000 points as oil prices climb more.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries.

Israel military says Iran has launched missiles toward the country

The report came late Thursday night. Israel military said its defense systems were working to intercept them.

Israel warns citizens of dangers traveling abroad during the war

Israel on Thursday warned its citizens traveling abroad that the ongoing hostilities could make them targets of attacks or otherwise endanger them. The country’s Government Press Office said in a statement that “several attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against Israelis have been thwarted and disrupted.”

It urged Israelis to conceal Jewish identifiers, avoid traveling through the United Arab Emirates, refrain from sharing personal information on social media and remain vigilant or avoid visiting Jewish sites.

The warning cited recent violence in Canada and Texas, where authorities are investigating whether motive of a gunman who opened fire at a bar in Austin was Iran-related.

Iran has in the past staged “ asymmetric attacks ” targeting Jews and Israelis, including in Europe and South America, and such responses were feared before the war broke out.

Israel says 40% of Iran’s missile launchers are still intact, but promises more ‘surprises’

Israel’s top general on Thursday said the country’s military had degraded most of Iran’s air defenses and specifically hit sites used to launch missiles toward Israel.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the army’s chief of the General Staff, said Israel’s air force had destroyed 80% of Iran’s air defenses and 60% of its missile launchers but noted “the threat has not yet been removed. Every missile is lethal and poses a danger.”

“We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead that I do not intend to disclose,” Zamir said.

Israel to keep Jerusalem holy sites closed on Friday, including Al-Aqsa Mosque

The closure will affect tens of thousands of Muslims who would normally come to pray at the mosque compound on Fridays during Ramadan.

All holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City — including Christianity’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher and Judaism’s Western Wall — would remain closed “to maintain public safety and protect people,” Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim of Israel’s Civil Administration said in a statement on Facebook.

Although the closures will affect worshippers of all faiths, changes to the “status quo” governing Palestinian access to the mosque and surrounding compound have been politically sensitive. The site is the third-holiest in Islam and the holiest in Judaism because it was the location of biblical temples.

Israel had implemented restrictions before war broke out with Iran, including capping the number of worshippers given permits to travel from the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Jerusalem.

US closes its embassy in Kuwait

It’s the second diplomatic mission to fully suspend operations since the start of the war with Iran.

“While there have been no reported injuries to U.S. personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the U.S. Department of State,” it said in a statement about the status of the embassy in Kuwait City.

Shortly before the announcement, the department said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called the Kuwaiti foreign minister to express condolences for the deaths of at least two Kuwaiti troops in Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Although numerous U.S. embassies and consulates in the Middle East have closed to the public since the war began, only the consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, had suspended operations.

Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street

As oil prices rise further because of the war with Iran, the Dow dropped 1,052 points, or 2.2%, the S&P 500 sank 1.4% coming off a frenetic start to the week, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.3%.

Airlines and stocks of smaller U.S. companies tumbled to some of the sharpest losses. Oil prices rallied following the latest escalations in the war. Treasury yields also jumped with worries that higher inflation could keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

Still, the U.S. stock market has a history of bouncing back relatively quickly following conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere. That has many professional investors suggesting patience and riding through the market’s swings.

Bahrain arrests 4 people for filming Iranian strikes and ‘expressing sympathy’

Authorities in the island Gulf kingdom have made several arrests since the war began, including people accused of documenting attacks or pro-Iran demonstrations in the Shiite-majority, Sunni-ruled country.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said the four men had posted videos online that misled the public, spread fear, and harmed security and public order. “This constitutes treason and a clear violation of the nation’s values and principles,” the statement read.

Iranian official warns Americans against a ground invasion

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that any U.S. ground forces would be met with a robust and unsparing defense.

Iranians are “ready to disgrace those corrupt American officials by killing and capturing thousands,” he said in a post on X.

American officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have not said they intend to launch a ground invasion but have not ruled one out either.

Ukraine is sending equipment and experts to help counter Iranian drones

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said Thursday that he has received a U.S. request for support to defend against Iranian drones in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy said he gave an order for equipment to be provided along with Ukrainian experts, but did not offer further details. He added in a social media post that, “Ukraine helps partners who help our security and the protection of our people’s lives.”

Kuwait activates its missile defense systems again

Missiles were shot toward Kuwait on Thursday evening, activating air defense systems, the army general chief of staff said in a statement.

The oil-rich country — home to the U.S.’s Ali al-Salem Air Base — has been among the countries hit by Iranian strikes, which have killed six American soldiers and two civilians.

Sri Lanka evacuates over 200 sailors from another Iranian warship near its coast

Authorities in Sri Lanka were informed that one of the ship’s engines suffered a failure, the country’s president said Thursday.

The decision to take the crew ashore and the IRIS Bushehr to a Sri Lankan port comes a day after a U.S. submarine sank another Iranian warship off the island’s coast, said President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He said his government held discussions with Iranian officials and the captain of the ship.

Sri Lankan officials say 87 bodies were recovered and 32 people rescued from the roughly 180 people believed to have been aboard to IRIS Dena sunk Wednesday.

Macron urges halt to Israel-Hezbollah fighting

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging the Lebanese militant group to stop attacking Israel and warned Israel against a ground operation in Lebanon.

“Hezbollah must immediately cease its fire toward Israel. Israel must refrain from any ground intervention,” Macron wrote on X.

He said he spoke with Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese leaders in what is apparently the first diplomatic initiative to try to end the conflict in the tiny country.

Operations at WHO’s crucial Dubai hub are ‘temporarily on hold’

The World Health Organization says the pause is due to insecurity, airspace closures and restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz. It’s looking into possible land-based alternatives.

Its eastern Mediterranean chief, Dr. Hanan Balkhy, said the disruption is preventing access to $18 million worth of humanitarian health supplies, while $8 million in shipments cannot reach the hub.

More than 50 emergency supply requests from 25 countries are affected, while $6 million in medicines for Gaza and $1.6 million in polio laboratory supplies are also held up, she said.

WHO has not received any formal requests from Iranian authorities for specific supplies because Iran’s system is “withstanding the current situation,” she said.

The hub last year fulfilled over 500 emergency orders for 75 countries worldwide.

Israel’s UN envoy on calls to end Iran war: ‘Not yet’

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday it is too soon for diplomacy, as calls grow to end the widening war with Iran.

Danny Danon told reporters Israel must first eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, regional proxies and naval threats.

“I think diplomacy will come into action — not yet, not yet,” Danon said. “We have to finish the job.”

He said Israel must continue “to hammer, to dismantle” Iran’s capabilities before turning to diplomacy, adding that he expects the war to last days or weeks, not months.

Danon also said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal failed and that new “effective mechanisms” are needed to prevent Iran from becoming a threat again.

Meet Pedro Sánchez, Europe’s most vocal critic of Trump’s attacks on Iran

Spain’s prime minister has drawn the U.S. president’s ire for refusing to let America use Spanish bases to support strikes on Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to cut off all trade with Spain. On Wednesday, Spain’s foreign minister rejected a White House claim that Spain will cooperate.

Sánchez has condemned Iran’s repression but calls the war unjustified and says Spain will not act out of fear.

The fight deepens a broader rivalry. The 54-year-old Sánchez has criticized Israel’s war in Gaza and resisted higher NATO spending while backing legal migration.

US Embassy in Pakistan issues a security alert ahead of possible protests

The alert did not specify the cause of Friday's anticipated demonstrations, but comes days after Pakistani demonstrators supportive of the Iranian government attempted to storm a U.S. consulate, leading to violent clashes in Karachi and elsewhere that left 22 people dead.

The embassy’s warning Thursday restricts the movement of its personnel nationwide.

Trump wants to be involved in picking the next Iranian leader

Trump in an interview with the news outlet Axios said he wants to be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader and called Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son an “unacceptable” potential pick.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me,” Trump said of Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the supreme leader killed on the first day of the war. Trump added, “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

The president also derided him as “a lightweight.’

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,” said Trump, referring to the acting president in the South American country, Delcy Rodríguez, who took power after Trump had the U.S. military capture Nicolás Maduro to face U.S. drug conspiracy charges.

Bahrain says an Iranian missile hit a state-run oil refinery

Bahrain said the fire Thursday night was extinguished without injuries and the refinery was still working.

But it marked yet another Iranian strike targeting the region’s oil industry, the lifeblood of the Gulf Arab states.

Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain earlier Thursday, with residents urged to seek shelter, and mobile phones had alerted people in Dubai of possible missile fire from Iran. Authorities in the tiny Gulf nation said a facility in the oil refining and factory town of Maameer had suffered minor damage, with no casualties.

Bahrain’s defense ministry said its forces intercepted 75 Iranian ballistic missiles, destroying 65 while 10 fell inside its territory. It also reported intercepting 124 drones, downing 88 while 36 landed within the country.

Around 20,000 Americans have left the Middle East, State Department says

And nearly all made their own way out, without government assistance, the State Department said.

The department said the first charter flight it arranged for private citizens who want to leave departed Wednesday, with several more expected Thursday. Officials did not say where they would depart, but the department asked Americans in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to fill out an online form for information.

Officials said they have responded to requests for information from more than 10,000 Americans in the region, but did not say how many want to leave. Americans seeking help were urged to contact an emergency task force at +1-202-501-4444.

Iranians trickle across the border with Turkey

A steady stream of Iranians were crossing the border into Turkey on Thursday after the frontier was closed for much of the day before. Most already had links to Turkey.

Elyar Akbari, a 22-year-old from Tabriz, Iran, is a student in Turkey’s western city of Izmir. He cut short a visit home, leaving his family behind.

“I don’t believe that Iranians will leave their country,” he said. “Only students or people who already work in Turkey will come for now.”

Kadir Ozel, 40, a Turkish citizen living in Tabriz, crossed to drop off his children, who will stay with their grandmother and uncle in Ankara.

“They were very scared. But I have to go back for work,” he said.

A woman who did not want to use her name out of security concerns, crossed to wait out the war with her son in Izmir. But her neighbors have no money, “so they stay home, and they are scared,” she said.

Serra Yedikardes

Nearly 25,000 flights canceled since the start of the war

That's more than half of the roughly 44,000 flights scheduled to fly in and out of the Middle East between Saturday and Thursday, according to the latest numbers from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Flight-tracking service FlightAware reported about 2,050 flight cancellations worldwide as of around 11 a.m. ET Thursday, following more than 2,600 cancellations on Wednesday. Dubai International Airport, a major hub, continued to see the largest number of disruptions.

Settler attacks rise in West Bank as Israel tightens restrictions during war with Iran

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has increased since Iran war erupted, a leading Israeli rights group said Thursday.

Yesh Din said it documented 50 instances of settler violence in 37 Palestinian communities throughout the West Bank from Saturday to Tuesday, including shootings, assaults and property damage. “Under the cover of the war, settler violence is escalating with the aim of forcing Palestinians out and taking over their land,” its statement said.

That includes Israeli settlers who shot and killed two Palestinian brothers in the West Bank village of Qaryout, injuring others. An ambulance couldn’t reach them because Israel has closed gates and checkpoints, citing security.