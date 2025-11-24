The Latest: US to label Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a terror organization

But the entity that the U.S. government alleges is led by Maduro is not a cartel per se. Venezuelans began using the term Cartel de los Soles in the 1990s to refer to high-ranking military officers who had grown rich from drug-running. As corruption later expanded nationwide, first under the late President Hugo Chávez and then under Maduro, its use loosely expanded to police and government officials as well as activities like illegal mining and fuel trafficking. The “suns” in the name refer to the epaulettes affixed to the uniforms of high-ranking military officers.

Here's the latest:

Big changes to the agency charged with securing elections lead to midterm worries

Since it was created in 2018, the federal government’s cybersecurity agency has helped warn state and local election officials about potential threats from foreign governments, shown officials how to protect polling places from attacks and gamed out how to respond to the unexpected, such as an Election Day bomb threat or sudden disinformation campaign.

The agency was largely absent from that space for elections this month in several states, a potential preview for the 2026 midterms. Shifting priorities of the Trump administration, staffing reductions and budget cuts have many election officials concerned about how engaged the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will be next year, when control of Congress will be at stake in those elections.

▶ Read more about how states are approaching the anticipated gaps

Thousands of arrests by Trump’s crime-fighting task force in Memphis strain crowded jail and courts

A task force ordered by President Donald Trump to combat crime in Memphis, Tennessee, has made thousands of arrests, compounding strains on the busy local court system and an already overcrowded jail in ways that concerned officials say will last months or even years as cases play out.

Since late September, hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel tied to the Memphis Safe Task Force have made traffic stops, served warrants and searched for fugitives in the city of about 610,000 people. More than 2,800 people have been arrested and more than 28,000 traffic citations have been issued, data provided by the task force and Memphis police shows.

The task force, which includes National Guard troops, is supported by Republican Gov. Bill Lee and others who hope the surge reduces crime in a city that has grappled with violent crime, including nearly 300 homicides last year and almost 400 in 2023.

▶ Read more about what’s happening in Memphis

Catch up on the latest headlines

AP Morning Wire curates the most important stories and sends them straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free newsletter here.

— Former Prince Andrew should testify in US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, UK leader suggests

— Republicans hyped the Epstein files for years. Now Trump is under pressure to deliver

— The fallout of Epstein’s crimes spans the globe. Here’s a look at some of those paying the price

— Epstein’s accusers grapple with complex emotions about promised release of Justice Department files

— Airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after FAA warns of worsening security, military activity

— Thousands of arrests by Trump’s crime-fighting task force in Memphis strain crowded jail and courts

— Aftermath of Chicago’s intense immigration crackdown leaves lawsuits, investigations and anxiety

— RFK Jr. says he’s following ‘gold standard’ science. Here’s what to know

— Mamdani stands by Trump criticism despite friendly White House meeting

— A sheriff, a billionaire, a tinge of scandal. California governor’s race packs drama, uncertainty

— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law legalizing sports betting. He now says he’s opposed to it

— Trump pledge to ‘immediately’ end protections for Minnesota Somalis sparks fear and legal questions

— Tea tariffs once sparked a revolution. Now they are creating angst

— Trump’s US tariff reversal hailed as victory by Brazilian coffee exporters

— Supreme Court blocks order that found Texas congressional map is likely racially biased

— Federal judge orders release of 16 migrants detained in Idaho raid, citing due process violations

— Alabama board votes to remove books about being transgender from public library youth sections

— Muslim civil rights group sues Texas for labeling it a terrorist organization

— NJ high court rules shaken baby syndrome testimony unreliable and inadmissible in child abuse cases

— WATCH: White House ballroom construction continues where East Wing once stood

— Trump teaming up with Jack Nicklaus to revamp ‘president’s golf course’ at Joint Base Andrews

— OpEd: Executive editor Julie Pace on why AP is standing for your right to speak freely