The Latest: Virus spreading quickly in South Korea capital

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Japan's economy shrinks at record rate, slammed by pandemic

— New Zealand delays election by four weeks after virus outbreak in Auckland

— South Koreans urged to stay home as cases jump

— Federal virus money slow to trickle to local public health in the U.S.

___

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MELBOURNE — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria state on Tuesday reported its lowest tally of new infections in a month.

Victoria’s Health Department reported 222 news cases, the lowest daily tally since 217 were recorded on July 18.

The state also reported 17 deaths following a daily record of 25 fatalities on Monday.

Infections have been trending down after a second lockdown came into force in the state capital Melbourne in early August that included a curfew and mandatory mask-wearing.

___

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he believes voters will be safe going to the polls in person in November for the U.S. presidential elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reeves said those who work in the polls will be required to wear PPE, and voters will need to wear masks and social distance.

In Mississippi, those over the age of 65 can vote with absentee ballots and those who have a tested positive for coronavirus can get an absentee ballot, provisions that cover the most vulnerable people who will be voting in the election, Reeves said.

“Just simply saying, ‘I don’t want to go vote in person this year’ is not a reason,’” Reeves said of why someone might apply for an absentee ballot.

On Sunday, when asked on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if he is confident all mail-in ballots in the state of Mississippi will be counted in November, Reeves said he’s confident that the ballots that are “legally cast” will be counted.

During a press briefing Monday, Reeves said he understands “it’s kind of the neat thing” among national media to “focus on this fight about the U.S. Postal Service, and to attack President Trump because he is opposed to mail-in voting, universal mail-in voting.”

“I simply meant that Mississippi has election laws, and I anticipate that those election laws will be followed – nothing more, nothing less. If you legally cast a ballot in the state of Mississippi under the laws of our state, I have every belief that our circuit clerks along with our secretary of state and our state elections board, will count every ballot that is legally cast,” he said.

__

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported six newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 1,712 since the pandemic began.

Of the new deaths, five were in private homes and one in a nursing home or assisted-living facility. All of those deaths were people 60 or older.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 567 newly lab-confirmed infections of the coronavirus. That raises the total of confirmed infections in the state to 65,716.

Health officials also reported 286 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 155 of them in intensive care. The Star Tribune reports total hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped below 300 for the first time this month on Sunday.

___

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser says families and friends holding parties is helping fuel the virus’ spread, issuing the warning as some colleges are dealing with outbreaks tied to parties.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, urged people to wear masks and socially distance after visiting with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials, pointing to the gatherings as a particular concern.

“We’re finding that the majority of community spread right now is happening from parties, either indoors or outdoors, where people are with their families or friends and believe there’s no one there ... (who) has COVID,” Birx told reporters outside the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. “And yet there is someone there that has the virus and they don’t know they have the virus because a significant number are asymptomatic.”

___

JACKSON, MISS. - The state of Mississippi is expanding access to free coronavirus testing for teachers and school-based emergency telehealth coverage after more than 70 of the state’s 82 counties have reported outbreaks during their first few weeks back in the classroom.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 245 cases of coronavirus in teachers and 199 in students since some districts began returning to school in mid-July. More than 2,000 students and around 600 teachers at the start of this week are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus, Mississippi’s state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

To curb the spread of the virus, Dobbs announced Monday that K-12 teachers in the state will now have access to free testing, whether or not they have symptoms or know they’ve been exposed. They will be able to be tested at the state’s two community testing sites, as well as 16 new regional mobile testing sites to be set up early next week.

Additionally, the Mississippi Division of Medicaid said that it has expanded its coverage to allow schools without nurses or school-based clinics to access telehealth services. That change began Aug. 1 and will continue through the end of the pandemic, officials said.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said the two measures will ensure that Mississippi’s schools “will remain safe,” adding that he hopes expanding testing for teachers, in particular, will give educators confidence and “peace of mind” about returning to school.

Mississippi has seen declining cases in recent weeks after a surge of new cases and deaths in July. On July 29, the state’s seven-day average peaked at 1,390 cases. On Monday, the state’s seven-day average was below 700.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues.

Texas on Monday joined New York, New Jersey and California as the other states to reach the grim milestone. Florida is also close behind.

Roughly four in every five of those deaths in Texas were reported after June 1. Texas embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the country in May before an ensuing surge in cases forced Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to backtrack and impose a statewide mask order.

August has seen an improving outlook, including a sharp decline in hospitalizations. But Texas officials are now concerned that not enough people are seeking tests.

Health experts have also expressed concerns that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as Texas schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.

___

HELENA, Mont. — Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus.

Stone posted a video on Instagram Sunday expressing frustration that there aren’t enough tests for front-line workers and people who have had direct contact with someone who has COVID-19, “like my mother, who’s had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the past five months.”

Her mother wasn’t tested because she wasn’t symptomatic, despite her underlying health conditions, Stone said.

Stone’s sister, Kelly Stone, also has lupus, “and is not doing well,” the actress said. Kelly Stone has been posting videos on Instagram from her hospital bed, where she is on oxygen.

Sharon Stone has not said where her sister is hospitalized.

___

NEW ORLEANS -- A federal judge in New Orleans has refused to block the state from closing bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman issued his ruling Monday afternoon, handing a defeat to 10 bar owners in southeast Louisiana.

Even as his ruling was issued, a similar lawsuit in southwest Louisiana was being argued in Lafayette.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the closure order last month. He was expected to testify in that hearing, where 11 bar owners were challenging the closure order.

At the heart of the arguments has been whether statistics support the closures of on-site consumption at bars while restaurants that contain bars are not closed.

____

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says it’s switching all undergraduate classes to remote learning after the coronavirus spread in the first week since classes began.

University leaders posted online that all undergraduate classes will shift to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The university said that it was working on plans to transition students who want to leave out of campus housing. University leaders said in the statement: “We expect the majority of our current undergraduate residential students to change their residential plans for the fall.”

The statement added: “We have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans – take an off-ramp – we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly.”

On Monday, UNC-Chapel Hill reported 130 new positive cases among students and 5 among university employees for the week ending Sunday.

___

HARRISBURG, Penn. -- Pennsylvania plans to launch a coronavirus exposure-notification app in early September in an effort to more quickly break chains of transmission by using the new technology to notify people who may have been exposed, officials said Monday.

The state has a $1.9 million contract, using federal grant dollars, to deploy and maintain the app with software developer NearForm Ltd, the Ireland-based company whose app there has been downloaded by more than one-fourth of that country’s residents.

The app is based on smartphone technology developed by Apple and Google, and will undergo a pilot project next week, using state government employees and public health students, staff and faculty, officials told The Associated Press in an interview.

The app will be interoperable with the state of Delaware’s app, and it also is expected to be interoperable with those of two other states, although Pennsylvania state officials declined to name those states because they are still in discussions with the app developer.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that he has submitted an application for unemployed Oklahomans to receive an additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits.

Once the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves the state’s grant application, the federal government will fund the $300-per-week benefit and Oklahoma will fulfill the 25% state match through existing unemployment benefits, Stitt said.

“As we are months ahead of other states in our recovery and Oklahoma is open for business, many Oklahomans have returned to work or are in training to take on a new career,” Stitt said in a statement. “However, we also want to continue to help those who are still working to secure employment.”

For months, on top of their state benefit, unemployed Americans also collected $600 a week in federal jobless aid, but that expired at the end of July, and negotiations in Congress to extend it collapsed.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would provide $300 a week to replace the expired $600.

___

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials have launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers to check before leaving the state.

The online map of the United States shows which states have an average daily case rate of at least 15 cases per 100,000 people, which are considered higher risk areas.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the idea is to help people assess their risk before they travel outside the state.

Health officials announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

___

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The first day of school, a normally happy ritual, was fraught with conflict Monday at some schools opening in Arizona, echoing debates across the country over the risks of holding all in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In some districts, worried teachers resigned or called in sick. While Queen Creek Unified School District opened its doors, J.O. Combs Unified School District in neighboring Pinal County canceled its planned reopening Monday after an overwhelming number of staff said they planned to be absent.

The school board in the town of Queen Creek, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix, voted last week to offer in-person instruction full-time. Jacob Frantz, a chemistry teacher at the high school and head of the local education association, resigned soon after the vote. Frantz said he knows of a dozen others who quit since the vote and said roughly 30 others have left since June, when the district first proposed doing all in-person instruction.

Stephanie Ingersoll, a spokeswoman for the district, said media reports have inaccurately reported the number of teachers resigning. She said “a small number” gave notice after the school board vote.

___

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since mid-June on Monday as the number of people hospitalized continued to fall.

The state reported 2,678 new confirmed cases, a level the state hasn’t seen since June 17 just as Florida began a month-long explosion of new infections that peaked at 15,300 on July 12. The seven-day average for new cases is now about 3,600, down from 11,000 a month ago.

Also, the number of people being treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 has been declining since highs above 9,500 on July 23. The number of patients in the late morning Monday stood at 5,657, according to a tally posted online by the state.

Still, since Aug. 1, Florida has been averaging 150 coronavirus deaths per day, which would make the disease the state’s No. 1 killer — cancer and heart disease each kill about 125 people per day on average, according to the state health department. Coronavirus deaths typically occur weeks or more after the disease is contracted and diagnosed.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas has reported its biggest seven-day increase in novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Environment said Monday that Kansas had another 1,282 confirmed and probable cases since Friday for an increase of 3.8% and a total of 35,167.

The state reported 3,437 new cases since Aug. 10, for a seven-day average of 491 new cases a day. Kansas has seen reported cases double over the past six weeks. However, fewer cases appear to be resulting in COVID-19-related deaths.

The state health department reported an additional three deaths Monday to bring the pandemic total to 405. Those deaths represent 1.15% of the total reported confirmed and probable cases, the lowest percentage since the state reported its first death in March.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — Hispanics and other people of color in Utah were disproportionately hit by workplace COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday.

From March to early June, 12% of the state’s coronavirus cases were tied to workplace outbreaks, mostly in manufacturing, construction and wholesale trade. The report found that 73% of the cases in these outbreaks affected Hispanic or other people of color, even though they only make up 24% of the workers in those industries.

The report noted that minority workers typically have less flexible work schedules and fewer telework opportunities compared to white employees. That lack of flexibility along with unpaid sick leave policies may prevent workers from staying home when they’re ill, resulting in more workplace exposures and increased virus spread.

These racial disparities in work-related outbreaks in Utah are similar to those seen in meat processing facility outbreaks in other states throughout the U.S., according to the report.

A restaurant prepares delivery meal orders during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Victoria state, Australia's coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Students walk across campus Monday, August 17, 2020, as Tupelo High School began it's new school year after a three day delay in Tupelo Mississippi. (Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Thomas Wells Credit: Thomas Wells

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, speaks to reporters outside the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, Ark. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Birx visited Arkansas to speak with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and health officials about the state's pandemic response. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo) Credit: Andrew DeMillo Credit: Andrew DeMillo

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, actress Sharon Stone poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus. Stone posted a video on Instagram Sunday expressing frustration that there aren't enough tests for front-line workers and people who have had direct contact with someone who has COVID-19. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Daniel Akinola, a junior aerospace engineering major from North Carolina, talks to friends on the first day of classes Monday, August 17, 2020, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. More of Georgia's public universities are opening for the fall term, trying to balance concern about COVID-19 infections against a mandate for on-campus classes citing financial needs and student desires (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, a department store employee with a mask dresses a mannequin in Tokyo. Japan’s economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, government data released Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a new date for national elections, during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The election had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but will now be held on Oct. 17, after a COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell Credit: Mark Mitchell

A couple on a scooter pasts buildings that were damaged after a massive Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Baptist Church members wearing personal protective suits check the body temperature of devotees arriving to attend a Sunday service in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

Doosan Bears' cheerleaders perform for their team in the empty seats as a precautionary measure during the KBO league baseball game between KT Wiz and Doosan Bears in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Fans are banned once again from professional baseball and soccer games, which had just begun to slowly bring back spectators in late July. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

First base umpire Kim Seon-soo, wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, makes a call during the KBO league baseball game between KT Wiz and Doosan Bears in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Fans are banned once again from professional baseball and soccer games, which had just begun to slowly bring back spectators in late July. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A Parsi woman wearing mask as a precaution against the coronavirus enters a prayer hall near a Fire Temple during Parsi New Year in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

A protective mask is seen on the ground on Rome's Tiber river banks, in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas. (AP Photo/Paolo Santalucia) Credit: Paolo Santalucia Credit: Paolo Santalucia

A protective mask is seen among other garbage on a beach at Fiumicino, near Rome, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, but environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

People with face masks queue as they wait to get in the Louis Vuitton shop on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Paris extended the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning after health officials said that the coronavirus is "active". The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the neighbourhood around the Louvre Museum are among zones where masks will be obligatory. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu

A family wearing protective face masks walk along on the Champs Elysee avenue, with Arc de Triomphe in background, in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Paris extended the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning after health officials said that the coronavirus is "active". The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the neighbourhood around the Louvre Museum are among zones where masks will be obligatory. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu Credit: Kamil Zihnioglu