The Latest: West Virginia National Guard members shot near White House

A suspect, now in custody, was also shot and has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. One National Guard member was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Here's the Latest:

House Speaker Mike Johnson calls for prayer for shot guardsmen, praises DC troop deployment

“A suspect is now in custody following the tragic events in D.C. this afternoon,” the Republican House Speaker wrote on social media.

“Please join us in prayer for the National Guardsmen who were shot near the White House today, and pray with us for their loved ones too.”

Johnson added: “The National Guard has done heroic work this year working around the clock to make our nation’s capital safe again. We are forever grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement and for all those who risk their own lives to protect everyone else.”

JUST IN: Trump administration orders 500 more National Guard members to Washington after shooting, Hegseth says.

Police say suspect ‘came around corner’ and ‘immediately started firing’

Jeffery Carroll, an executive assistant chief at the Metropolitan Police Department, said the suspect in custody for shooting two National Guard members “came around the corner” and “immediately started firing a firearm” at the troops, according to video reviewed by law enforcement.

Carroll said the National Guard in the area heard the gunfire and immediately responded.

Responding law enforcement were then able to “hold down the suspect after he had been shot.”

JUST IN: DC mayor says National Guard members were victims of ‘targeted shooting.’

JUST IN: Two National Guard soldiers who were shot near White House are in critical condition, DC mayor and FBI director say.

West Virginia governor walks back statement that both National Guard members were killed

Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said that both members of the state’s National Guard that were shot near the White House had passed away in a post on X.

About 20 minutes later, Morrisey said that his office was hearing “conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members” in another post, but did not elaborate further.

Two National Guard members shot just blocks from the White House

Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation’s capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence.

The West Virginia governor initially said the troops had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was “receiving conflicting reports” about their condition. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the attack and the condition of the troops.

A suspect who was in custody also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

“We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” Gov. Patrick Morrisey said.

Law enforcement was reviewing surveillance video from the scene and believed the suspect approached the soldiers and pulled out a gun, said another law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Witnesses tell AP they sheltered in a nearby cafe

Two women exited the metro station just after the shots were fired, and someone told them: “run.”

Emma McDonald and Leila Christopher told the AP that they ran to a cafe and hunkered down with others, including one that told them they’d heard six gunshots in quick succession.

Several minutes later, McDonald saw an EMT truck pull up, and then responders rolling a stretcher carrying a National Guard member whose head was covered in blood, she said. Eventually they were told the area was secured.

Vance urges public to pray for National Guardsmen

In Fort Campbell, Ky., Vice President JD Vance urged “everybody who’s a person of faith” to pray for the two National Guardsmen. He cautioned that much remained unknown, including the motive of the shooter.

“I think it’s a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty, reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Vance said as he delivered a Thanksgiving message to troops.

Leader Thune expresses ‘thoughts and prayers’ after DC shooting

In a message posted on social media, Senate Majority Leader John Thune wrote that his “thoughts and prayers are with the National Guardsmen who were attacked this afternoon.”

“I urge you to keep them in your prayers too,” he added.

Witness describes hearing gunshots

Stacy Walters said she was near 17th Street in a car when she heard two gunshots, “boom boom,” and she noticed small children then others running.

Almost instantly law enforcement swarmed the area, she said.

“It’s such a beautiful day. Who would do this and we’re getting ready for the holidays?”

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city.

National Guard troops in DC have been a flashpoint issue

The presence of the National Guard in the nation’s capital has fueled a court fight and a broader public policy debate about the Trump administration’s use of the military to combat what officials cast as an out-of-control crime problem.

Trump issued an emergency order in August that federalized the local police force and sent in National Guard troops from eight states and the District of Columbia. The order expired a month later but the troops remained.

The soldiers have patrolled neighborhoods, train stations and other locations, participated in highway checkpoints and also have also been assigned to trash pickup and to guard sports events.

Last week, a federal judge ordered an end to the deployment but also put her order on hold for 21 days to allow the Trump administration time to either remove the troops or appeal the decision.

Flights were temporarily paused at Reagan National

Incoming flights to Reagan Washington National Airport were temporarily paused because of the locations of aircraft involved in responding to the shooting of two National Guardsmen, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Departing flights were not impacted and normal operations have now resumed.

The airport is located just outside of the federal district and is connected to the same rail line as the train station near where the shooting took place.

Other airports in the metropolitan area like Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Airport were unaffected.

Newsom denounces violence after shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced the killings of two National Guardsmen in the nation’s capital as “horrific and unacceptable” in a statement on social media.

“There must be zero tolerance for violence — of any kind — against the brave men and women in uniform who selflessly serve our communities and our country,” Newsom said.

“Jen and I are praying for the service members, their families, and the entire National Guard community,” the Democratic governor added.

Social media video shows officers restraining an individual at the scene

Social media video shared from the immediate aftermath of the shooting showed first responders attempting CPR on one of the national guardsmen and treating the other amid a glass-strewn sidewalk.

Other officers could be seen steps away restraining an individual on the ground.

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state’s governor says

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said.

Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social media post.

“We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues,” he said.

A suspect who was in custody also was shot and has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. One National Guard member was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city, roughly two blocks northwest of the White House.

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city, roughly two blocks northwest of the White House.

JUST IN: Two West Virginia National Guard members have died in the shooting near the White House, the state’s governor says.

JUST IN: Two National Guard members are in critical condition after shooting near White House; suspect shot, AP source says

Suspect is in custody in the shooting of National Guard members in DC

A suspect is in custody in the shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said.

Two guard soldiers were shot near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to two law enforcement officials not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area and at least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

JUST IN: Suspect is in custody in shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C., police say

Two National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., and their condition isn’t known, AP source says

Two National Guard soldiers were shot Wednesday near the White House and their conditions aren’t immediately known, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed they were responding to an incident in the vicinity of the White House in the movements after reports of the shooting. However, the spokesperson wouldn’t immediately confirm or deny if any National Guard members had been shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were responding to a shooting but didn’t immediately provide more information.

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said that local leaders were actively monitoring the situation.

President Donald Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place.

