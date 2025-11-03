The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday to kick off the NWSL playoffs

The second-seeded Washington Spirit will host No. 7 Racing Louisville at Audi Field in the lone quarterfinal match on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The top-seeded Kansas City Current, who had a league-record 21 wins this season, will host No. 8 Gotham on Sunday at 12 p.m. at CPKC Stadium. In the second quarterfinal match that day, the third-seeded Portland Thorns will host the No. 6 San Diego Wave at 3 p.m. ET.

The teams that advance out of the quarterfinals will play semifinal matches the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

The championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+.

