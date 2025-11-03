Breaking: Cause of death released for 3 Wright-Patt employees killed in murder-suicide

The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday to kick off the NWSL playoffs

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced its schedule for this weekend’s playoffs, kicking off with the Seattle Reign’s quarterfinal match at the Orlando Pride on Friday night
Sports
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Seattle Reign will visit the Orlando Pride on Friday night to kick off the National Women's Soccer League playoffs.

The Pride finished with the No. 4 seed after a 1-1 draw in their regular-season finale at home against the No. 5 Reign. Their playoff match is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The second-seeded Washington Spirit will host No. 7 Racing Louisville at Audi Field in the lone quarterfinal match on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The top-seeded Kansas City Current, who had a league-record 21 wins this season, will host No. 8 Gotham on Sunday at 12 p.m. at CPKC Stadium. In the second quarterfinal match that day, the third-seeded Portland Thorns will host the No. 6 San Diego Wave at 3 p.m. ET.

The teams that advance out of the quarterfinals will play semifinal matches the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

The championship game is set for Saturday, Nov. 22, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+.

