The war in Iran raises pressure on Ukraine while Russia prepares new offensives

Ukraine's European allies have promised to maintain their steadfast support, but bickering over a major 90 billion euro ($106 billion) European Union loan to cover Kyiv's military and economic needs for two years has reflected the mounting challenges.

The refusal by NATO allies to commit naval assets to help restore tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has drawn an angry rebuke from President Donald Trump, highlighting another emerging fault line that is fraught with potential repercussions for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to hold Washington's attention by offering its expertise in defending against Iranian Shahed drones, sending over 200 military experts to the Gulf. Trump, however, has shrugged off Zelenskyy’s offer of help, saying the U.S. doesn’t need Kyiv’s assistance.

As new signs of a rift emerge in Western alliances, Putin and his generals are pondering plans for the spring and summer campaign across more than the 1,200-kilometer (about 750-mile) front line.

A possible new push from Russia

The Russian military appears to be readying for a renewed push to claim the part of the eastern Donetsk region that remains under Ukraine’s control, as well as possible offensives in several other sectors.

Analysts have observed that Moscow has been building up reserves and its operations are expected to gain tempo as the spring warmth dries the terrain.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has noted that Russian troops have stepped up artillery barrage and drone attacks, seeking to weaken Ukrainian defenses before ground attacks.

Ukraine has sought to derail the Kremlin’s plans by launching counterattacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where Russian forces have sought to carve out bridgeheads with an aim to advance toward the regional capitals, which are key industrial hubs.

The ISW said in a recent battlefield assessment that Ukraine’s successful retaliation in the Dnipropetrovsk region will likely continue to force Russia to “choose between defending against the Ukrainian counterattacks and allocating manpower and materiel for offensive operations elsewhere" on the front, possibly spoiling the anticipated Russian offensive.

It also noted that Ukrainian forces have stepped up their midrange strikes against Russian logistics, military equipment and manpower to try to derail the expected offensive

Russian war bloggers warn that Moscow would need to bolster its forces drastically to conduct any major offensive, something that raises challenges for the Kremlin.

After the widely unpopular “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists early in the war that prompted hundred of thousands to flee the country to avoid being drafted, the Russian military has changed tactics, relying on volunteers and recruiting foreign fighters attracted by reasonably high wages and other benefits.

Putin said Russia has about 700,000 troops fighting in Ukraine, about the same number that Ukraine reportedly has.

From heavy armor to drones and missiles

After quick maneuvers by large numbers of tanks and mechanized infantry early in Russia's 2022 invasion, the fighting has morphed into a war of attrition in which small groups of soldiers fight grinding, house-to-house battles in the ruined towns and villages of eastern Ukraine. The ubiquitous drones have restricted the concentration of troops for any big moves.

Russia also has relied on long-range missiles and drones to pummel Ukraine's energy facilities and other vital infrastructure.

For the past year, Russia has been able to infiltrate and undermine Ukrainian defensive positions due to the "growing lethality” of Moscow's attacks and Kyiv's dwindling troop strength, said analyst Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute.

“Russia is likely able to maintain its current rate of recruitment, despite the punishing rate of casualties" inflicted by Ukraine, he added.

As part of preparing for new offensives, Russia increasingly has sought to enlist students into its newly formed Drone Forces, offering relatively high pay and deployment at a safe distance from the front.

Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. director of national intelligence, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that “Russia has maintained the upper hand in the war against Ukraine.”

She said the U.S.-led talks between Ukraine and Russia "are ongoing. Until such an agreement is met, Moscow is likely to continue fighting a slow war of attrition until they view their objectives have been achieved.”

Both sides have entrenched positions

Several rounds of negotiations have produced no visible breakthrough as the parties remain sharpy divided on key issues.

Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the four regions that Russia has illegally annexed but never fully captured, renounce its bid to join NATO, sharply cut its army and drop restrictions against Russian language and the Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church -– demands Zelenskyy has rejected.

Zelenskyy has called for a ceasefire, U.S.-backed security guarantees to prevent Moscow invading again and has rejected claims over Ukrainian territory.

Kyiv’s European allies accuse Moscow of dragging out the talks in hopes of making more gains and insisted that Europe must be present at the negotiations. Russia has rejected their participation.

Moscow says it won’t allow any European troops to monitor a prospective ceasefire and will view them as legitimate targets.

“There have been signals from the Europeans indicating that they would like to take a place at the negotiating table regarding the Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this week, but added that “we don’t consider it necessary or expedient.”

Sam Greene, a professor at King’s College London, said in a commentary that Moscow’s strategy was obvious -– “engaging with Washington just enough to prevent Ukraine from getting what it needed to shift the balance on the ground, and just enough to keep the Europeans at bay, but not enough to make real progress.”

Trump takes aim at Zelenskyy

The U.S. has granted Moscow a temporary waiver from oil sanctions, allowing sales of Russian crude already at sea — to the dismay of Kyiv and the Europeans.

In addition, Trump has cast Zelenskyy as an obstacle to peace. “He has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done,” Trump said of the Ukrainian leader earlier this month.

He said in an interview with NBC News that while Putin was ready for a deal, “it’s much harder to reach a deal with Zelenskyy.”

Trump also rebuffed Zelenskyy’s proposal to help protect the U.S. forces and their allies in the Gulf from Iranian drones. “No, we don’t need their help on drone defense,” Trump told Fox News Radio.

Zelenskyy, who has taken a more practical public stance with Trump after their contentious White House meeting in February 2025, has expressed a growing concern that the Iran war could hurt Ukraine.

He told the BBC this week that he had a “very bad feeling” about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the war in Ukraine, noting that peace negotiations are being “constantly postponed” while Russia was profiting from high oil prices and Ukraine could face a deficit of U.S.-made Patriot missiles.