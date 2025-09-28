Things to know about federal law enforcement activity in Chicago, Portland, Memphis

In Chicago on Sunday, dozens of armed federal agents, in full tactical gear, walked the streets of some of the city's most prominent tourist and shopping areas. That comes amid a surge of immigration enforcement that began early this month, including repeated conflict at an ICE building in Broadview, west of Chicago, where federal authorities on Friday and Saturday fired pepper balls and tear gas at protesters.

Trump said on social media Saturday that he was directing the Department of Defense to “provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland.” Trump said the decision was necessary to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities. His announcement was met with pushback from Oregon’s Democratic governor.

The moves follow Trump’s crime crackdown in the District of Columbia and actions in Los Angeles in response to immigration protests that turned violent with the arrival of troops.

Here's a rundown of potential and current federal law enforcement activity in Chicago, Portland and Memphis.

Chicago

On Sunday, federal agents marched along Michigan Avenue, the Chicago River and upscale neighborhoods, attracting attention from shoppers and families dining at sidewalk cafes. Many pulled out cameras to record. Activists also trailed the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, blowing whistles and shouting.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blasted the sudden physical show of force.

“While Chicagoans and visitors are enjoying another gorgeous Sunday, they are being intimidated by masked federal agents flaunting automatic weapons for no apparent reason,” Johnson said in a statement.

Pritzker echoed the sentiment.

“This is not making anybody safer — it’s a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol agent central to the Los Angeles immigration crackdown, was among the agents who walked several miles near downtown.

Federal officials have said the Chicago surge was intended to arrest “the worst of the worst” people in the country illegally and with criminal records. Bovino told The Associated Press that agents had made “several arrests” but declined to give specifics on whether the patrols downtown were aimed at specific people.

“We’ve always got a target that’s anyone who is here illegally," Bovino said.

Over the weekend, tension rose outside an ICE building in suburban Broadview about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago. On Friday, agents repeatedly fired chemical agents toward a crowd of over 100 protesters after some of the group attempted to block a car from driving down a street toward the ICE building. Pepper bullets and tear gas canisters went into the crowd, most of them standing away from the fence and not blocking traffic.

Protesters and local reporters described similar scenes on Saturday night.

Broadview’s mayor criticized ICE for actions that she said have endangered local police, firefighters, residents near the facility and protesters.

In previous weeks, protesters had also tried to block agents’ vehicles from moving in or out of a yard next to the building.

Activists and family members of detainees have raised concerns in recent days that the facility meant to process arrestees is a de facto detention center plagued by inhumane conditions.

Trump previously threatened to send the National Guard into Chicago but has yet to follow through.

Portland

Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek responded to Trump's comments that he was “authorizing Full Force, if necessary” to handle “domestic terrorists” by saying he is abusing his authority by ordering troops into a city that she said is doing “just fine” on its own.

Other government, police and business leaders said soldiers are not needed and Trump is presenting a false picture of the city.

"There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security,” Kotek told reporters.

The governor said she “tried to understand his reasoning” during their conversation and his response was just, “Let’s keep talking.”

A Pentagon spokesperson said the Department of Defense would provide information and updates when available. A spokesperson for the Oregon National Guard said any requests for Guard support would need to be coordinated through the governor’s office.

Late Saturday, a small crowd of protesters gathered on the sidewalk outside an ICE facility. One person was arrested by federal law enforcement after a brief confrontation as ICE agents cleared a path for a vehicle exiting the facility.

Recent demonstrations have focused on the area around the ICE building. Some federal agents have been injured and several protesters have been charged with assault. Some demonstrators also say they have been injured.

Memphis

Trump said earlier this month that he was creating a task force of federal law enforcement agencies to combat crime in Memphis. The city has experienced high numbers of violent crimes such as carjackings and homicides in recent years, but both Democratic and Republican officials have noted that the majority-Black city is seeing decreases this year in some crime categories.

Lee, the governor, has publicly said he would not expect more than 150 National Guard members to be sent to Memphis, though he’s said the numbers aren’t solidified. The city said Friday there won’t be tanks. The Guard troops won’t be making arrests and won't be armed unless local authorities request that, Lee said Friday.

It’s unclear when Guard members will arrive. Lee also said 300 Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be in the region.

Latinos in Memphis have expressed concern that ICE agents will increase their presence in Memphis and detain people who are in the country legally.

On Saturday, dozens of people marched to a plaza in front of City Hall to protest the law enforcement surge. Speakers at a news conference said that, instead of federal troops and agents, Memphis needs more funding for education, crime prevention, youth services and hospitals.

Oregon officials have made similar comments.

Tareen reported from Chicago.