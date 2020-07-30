Thousands in Bulgaria's streets demanding government resign

In Sofia on Wednesday, protesters blocked several key intersections during business hours, bringing traffic almost to a standstill.

In the evening, a huge crowd gathered in front of the government headquarters singing the national anthem and waving national flags. People chanted “Borissov, you are shame and disgrace” and “Resignation.” Many were following calls by the organizers to set up tents outside the Cabinet building and remain there until their demands are met.

In a video on Facebook, Borissov said everyone has the right to demonstrate, but not to block roads and intersections.

“Elections are coming, everyone will be able to vote. This is democracy. Imagine we lose the election and start shutting down crossroads. Is that democracy?” Borissov said.

Borissov has been in power since 2009 and his third term is scheduled to end next March

Protesters carry a poster reading "Resignation" during a mass protest in downtown Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets Wednesday in cities across Bulgaria for a third consecutive week to demand the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) Credit: Valentina Petrova Credit: Valentina Petrova

