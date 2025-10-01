Thousands march in Athens against labor law changes, disrupt services nationwide

No taxis or trains in Athens were running for the duration of the 24-hour strike, as buses and the capital city's subway, tram and trolley services operated on a reduced schedule. The strike disrupted services across the country, including in schools, courts, public hospitals and municipalities.

Unions representing civil servants and private sector workers called the strike to protest labor law changes that allow greater flexibility in labor conditions, including overtime that could stretch occasional shifts to 13 hours. Under the new regulations, working hours that include overtime would be capped at 48 hours per week, with a maximum of 150 overtime hours allowed per year.

Unions argue the new rules leave workers vulnerable to labor abuses by employers.

“We say no to the 13-hour (shift). Exhaustion is not development, human tolerance has limits,” the private sector umbrella union, the General Confederation of Workers of Greece, said in a statement. The union called for a 37½-hour working week and the return of collective bargaining agreements.