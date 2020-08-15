Thousands of Britons return from France to avoid quarantine

Ferry companies put on extra services but they sold out fast too.

For those who cannot work from home on their return, the mandatory self-quarantine could see them penalized further. Others just couldn't face the prospect of having to stay at home for two weeks, unable to do even basic chores, go for a run or even to walk the dog.

Peter Norris, who managed to get on on one of the last flights Friday out of Nice, in the south of France, said it would have been “incredibly inconvenient” for him to face another two-week period cooped up at home.

″It’s not like during lockdown, where you can go for a run, go to the shops, come back," he said. “None of that, we have to stay in, for two weeks.”

As well as complicating the return home for the hundreds of thousands of British tourists in France, the U.K. move has the potential to upend the plans of those planning trips in the days ahead, particularly of families during the run-up to schools reopening in September. French businesses running campsites in Brittany, wine-tasting tours in the Loire Valley or mountain treks in the Alps also have reason to worry.

The French government has indicated that it will respond in kind, a move that is set to further hobble travel and tourism between the two countries.

The British government insists it had to make the decision in light of a 66% spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in France in the past week. The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos were also added to the U.K.’s quarantine list for the same reason.

In France, there’s a growing fear of a second spike of the outbreak. Health authorities on Friday reported 2,846 new virus cases in 24 hours, bringing the total for the week to over 12,900. Paris extended the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning after health officials said the coronavirus is “active” in the French capital and the Mediterranean city of Marseille.

Last month, Spain, the number one summer holiday destination for British tourists, was taken off the exempt list.

___

Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

People check-in for a flight to London at the Biarritz airport, southwestern France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holidaymakers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 file photo people on the beach at Biarritz, southwestern France. The hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. Britain will require all people arriving from France to isolate for 14 days - an announcement that throws the plans of tens of thousands of holiday makers into chaos. The government said late Thursday Aug. 13, 2020 that France is being removed from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements because of a rising number of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo woman walks, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, near the beach, in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France. Since Monday, 69 towns in western France imposed outdoor mask rules to slow the spread of coronavirus. Britain will require all people arriving from France to isolate for 14 days - an announcement that throws the plans of tens of thousands of holiday makers into chaos. The government said late Thursday Aug. 13, 2020 that France is being removed from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements because of a rising number of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

People queue to check-in at the Biarritz airport, southwestern France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holidaymakers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

People queue to check-in at the Biarritz airport, southwestern France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holidaymakers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Cars are loaded onto a cross-channel ferry at the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Cars are loaded onto a cross-channel ferry at the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Cars are loaded onto a cross-channel ferry at the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Cars are loaded onto a cross-channel ferry at the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Travellers emerge from the Eurostar St Pancras International railway station, returning from France Friday Aug. 14, 2020, to avoid the quarantine restrictions. Travellers have to return to the UK before the 4.00 am Saturday deadline, to avoid new quarantine regulations imposed on people returning from France because of the coronavirus. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP) Credit: Kirsty O'Connor Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

A cross-channel ferry leaves the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A ramp is lifted as a cross-channel ferry prepares to leave the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A cross-channel ferry leaves the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A cross-channel ferry leaves the Port of Dunkerque, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the cross channel ferry in Calais, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the cross channel ferry in Calais, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the cross channel ferry in Calais, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the Euro Tunnel train to the U.K. in Coquelles, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the Euro Tunnel train to the U.K. in Coquelles, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the cross channel ferry in Calais, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the Euro Tunnel train to the U.K. in Coquelles, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

People queue in line to check-in for the Euro Tunnel train to the U.K. in Coquelles, France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holiday makers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys