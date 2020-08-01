Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Previous protests against anti-virus restrictions in Germany drew a variety of attendees, including conspiracy theorists and right-wing populists.

Germany’s management of the pandemic has been viewed as relatively successful. The country's death toll — just over 9,150 out of more than 210,670 confirmed virus cases as of Saturday - is lower than in comparable nations.

The German government has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks on public transit and in shops.

Officials have warned against complacency as the number of new cases crept up in recent weeks. They pleaded with Germans this week to observe the distancing and mask rules and, amid concern about residents bringing home infections from summer trips abroad, introduced free tests for people entering the country.

Germany's national disease control center registered 955 new cases on Friday, a high figure by recent standards that underlined the upward trend.

Protestors show a poster reading: 'Mask away' as they attend a demonstration with the slogan ‚The end of the pandemic - freedom day' - against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

