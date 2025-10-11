Tigers ace Tarik Skubal turns in a dominant performance in Game 5 against the Mariners

Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer for the Tigers in the sixth, but Leo Rivas tied it at 2 with a pinch-hit RBI single for the Mariners in the seventh.

Skubal, who won the AL Cy Young Award last year, also started Detroit's 3-2 loss in Game 2. He struck out nine in seven innings, but he surrendered two runs on a pair of solo homers by Jorge Polanco.

He was even better in the series finale.

Seattle jumped in front when Josh Naylor doubled, stole third and scored on Mitch Garver's sacrifice fly in the second. But Skubal took over from there.

He had a streak of seven consecutive strikeouts, setting a postseason record for a single game. The streak ended when Naylor lined to center for the first out of the fifth.

The 28-year-old Skubal struck out Cal Raleigh on a 100.9 mph fastball on his 99th and final pitch of the night.

It was reminiscent of Skubal's performance during the AL Wild Card Series at Cleveland, when he struck out 14 while pitching 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in the Tigers' 2-1 victory in Game 1.

Skubal went 13-6 during the regular season with an AL-low 2.21 ERA. He ranked second in strikeouts with 241.

Skubal was in the same position a year ago, with a chance to pitch the Tigers into the ALCS by winning Game 5 of the Division Series. But he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Lane Thomas in the fifth inning of a 7-3 loss at Cleveland.

