Tigers' Skubal leaves game against Marlins after experiencing left side tightness

“There are some aches and pains that come and go when you’re out there playing. This one was new to me,” Skubal said. “And that’s kind of what made my decision for me.”

Skubal immediately motioned to manager A.J. Hinch and a Tigers training staff member.

“We have to get him looked at,” Hinch said. “We hope for the best.”

The AL Central-leading Tigers are 7 1/2 games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

“At this time of year and what we’ve got going forward, I really didn’t’ want to risk doing something that caused me to really miss some time,” Skubal said.

Skubal said he doesn’t know if he will undergo the tests during the remainder of the Tigers’ stay in Miami or return to Detroit.

“I understand there is some sort of concern but at the same time I’ve seen our trainer do a lot of physical stuff,” Skubal said. “In that aspect, I’m optimistic. We’ll get more information, get some imaging on it and see what’s there just to calm the brain down, too.

“Hopefully, there’s nothing there and we stop talking about this as soon as possible.”

After a recent stretch of dominant outings, Skubal struggled Friday, giving up four runs and four hits. Rookie Agustín Ramirez and Hernández hit solo homers off Skubal.

“It's frustrating to me as a starting pitcher,” Skubal said. “I put our team in a bad spot not only today but for the rest of the series with a lot of guys that had to throw that shouldn't.”

Skubal had allowed one earned run over his previous 27 1/3 innings and had thrown seven scoreless innings in each of his last two starts.

Tigers shortstop Javier Báez also left early, when he fouled off a pitch that struck near his left eye in the second inning. A Tigers spokesman said Báez cleared concussion protocol and is listed as day-to-day.

