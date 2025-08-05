Titan submersible disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic ruins was preventable, Coast Guard says

There were no survivors. The Titan was owned by OceanGate, a private company based in Washington state. The operator of the submersible, OceanGate head Stockton Rush, was among the five on board who died.

The submersible disaster has led to lawsuits and calls for tighter regulation of the developing private deep sea expedition industry.

Jason Neubauer, with the Marine Board of Investigation, said that the findings will help prevent future tragedies.

“There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework,” he said in a statement.

Investigators found that the submersible’s design, certification, maintenance and inspection process were all inadequate. A Coast Guard statement said OceanGate also had a “toxic workplace culture,” and its mission was hindered by lack of domestic and international framework for submersible operations.

Numerous OceanGate employees have come forward in the two years since the implosion to support that claim.