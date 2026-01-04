Titans QB Cam Ward leaves season finale at Jaguars with right shoulder injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward left the team's season finale at Jacksonville on Sunday after landing on his right shoulder on a touchdown run.

Ward was slow to get up following linebacker Foye Oluokun's tackle that drove him into the ground and ended up getting checked out in the team's medical tent. But he left there and walked into a nearby tunnel opposite the team's locker room, presumably to get taken to the onsite X-ray machine at Everbank Stadium.