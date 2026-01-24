To the Premier League? Wrexham climbs into Championship playoff spots after dramatic win

The top-two finishers secure automatic promotion and the teams who finish third to sixth will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs for the one extra promotion spot.

It's the first time this season that Wrexham has ended a round in the playoff places.

Wrexham has played 29 of its 46 games in its first second-tier campaign since the 1980s following three straight promotions. Its surge up the English soccer pyramid, fueled by the cash injection by Reynolds and McElhenney and documented in the popular “Welcome to Wrexham” TV series, began in 2022 with promotion from the non-league fifth division.

The latest win came after Josh Windass equalized in the third minute of stoppage time and Ollie Rathbone grabbed the winner a minute later at Loftus Road.

