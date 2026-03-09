Tommy DeCarlo, who became longtime singer of Boston after a Myspace tribute, dies at 60

Brad Delp, the original singer of the band that was founded in 1975 and had hits including “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind,” died in 2007.

DeCarlo, then a 43-year-old working at a Home Depot in North Carolina, wrote, sang and recorded a tribute song to Delp. He posted that song along with a few Boston covers to his Myspace page and sent the link to the band.

DeCarlo initially got a polite rejection, according to Rolling Stone. But founding guitarist and songwriter Tom Scholz, struck by his voice's resemblance to Delp, invited DeCarlo to perform at a tribute concert for the late singer. Scholz then asked him to join the band.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to sing like Brad,” DeCarlo said in a bio on the band's website, “it was just that I loved to sing along with him.”

DeCarlo toured with Boston for nearly 20 years and sang on their 2013 album, “Life, Love and Hope.”