Top NBC exec Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said in a statement Tuesday that Meyer “acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values." NBC declined to elaborate.

Meyer, in a statement provided by Comcast's NBCUniversal, said he “made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me.” He said he had a “very brief and consensual affair” a long time ago with the woman, whom he did not name.