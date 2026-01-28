Traoré joins West Ham and says movie taught him about passion of the club's fans

Traoré was likely talking about “Green Street,” a fictional 2005 movie that explored the culture of hooliganism in English soccer through a fan group linked to West Ham.

Green Street was the name of a road leading up to West Ham's old stadium, Upton Park.

The club now plays at the Olympic Stadium, where Traoré will be united again with West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo. They previously worked together at Wolverhampton.

The powerful right winger came through Barcelona's academy and has already played for four English teams — Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.

“He will give us a different option in attacking areas," Nuno said.

