Traoré joins West Ham and says movie taught him about passion of the club's fans

Spain winger Adama Traoré has joined West Ham from Fulham and says a movie about his new team taught him about the passion of its fans
FILE - Fulham's Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United, at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Fulham's Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United, at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)
Arts & Entertainment
38 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Spain winger Adama Traoré switched London clubs on Wednesday by joining West Ham from Fulham — and said a movie about his new team taught him about the passion of its fans.

“I’ve been seeing West Ham for a long time," the 30-year-old Traoré said. “It’s a massive club, a massive fanbase. I’ve been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have.”

Traoré was likely talking about “Green Street,” a fictional 2005 movie that explored the culture of hooliganism in English soccer through a fan group linked to West Ham.

Green Street was the name of a road leading up to West Ham's old stadium, Upton Park.

The club now plays at the Olympic Stadium, where Traoré will be united again with West Ham manager Nuno Espírito Santo. They previously worked together at Wolverhampton.

The powerful right winger came through Barcelona's academy and has already played for four English teams — Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.

“He will give us a different option in attacking areas," Nuno said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think...
2
Springfield braces for 30-day targeted ICE surge starting next week as...
3
Snowplow escorts ambulance transferring child to Cincinnati Children’s...
4
‘Justice is not diminished by compassion;’ Letters support man...
5
Springfield school board votes to consolidate School of Innovation with...