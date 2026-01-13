Breaking: Bond $250K for attorney accused of stalking Oakwood teen, voyeurism

Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the sixth and final time

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for the sixth consecutive year, marking his farewell gig
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Arts & Entertainment
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards for the sixth consecutive year, but this time, it's being billed as a farewell gig.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the South African comedian is returning “one final time” for the Feb. 1 show, for which he will also serve as an executive producer. Only singer Andy Williams, who hosted the Grammys seven times in the 1970s has hosted more often.

Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee, and is up this year in the best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children's story.

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff are among the leading nominees for the 68th annual Grammys, to air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For more coverage of the 2026 Grammy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

