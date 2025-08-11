Tropical Storm Erin could become Atlantic season's 1st hurricane later this week, forecasters say

By Monday afternoon, Erin was about 430 miles (690 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), according to the hurricane center. It said Erin was moving westward at 20 mph (32 kph) and is expected to continue on that general path for several days.

Gradual strengthening was forecast over the next several days and forecasters said Erin could reach hurricane intensity by the latter part of the week. The hurricane center said it remains too early to determine possible impacts, if any, from Erin as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Henriette was a Category 1 storm in the central Pacific on Monday and was expected to retain hurricane status for another day or two before weakening. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), the NHC said. The storm was located about 595 miles (945 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu.

Also in the Pacific, remnants of onetime Tropical Storm Ivo degenerated on Monday about 615 miles (990 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. Forecasters said the remains of Ivo pose no threat to land.