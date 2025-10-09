Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic as a weakened Priscilla nears Mexico's Baja peninsula

Priscilla was bringing high surf and gusty winds to Baja California Sur, which was under a tropical storm watch from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible as the storm moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and through the weekend across the U.S. Southwest, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry was centered about 395 miles (635 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 20 mph (32 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), the center said early Thursday.

Jerry was expected to strengthen gradually and could become a hurricane by the weekend. On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands, bringing the risk of flash flooding, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, St. Barts and St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands, the center said.

In the Pacific, Octave weakened Wednesday evening but remained a tropical storm early Thursday. The storm did not threaten land and was likely to dissipate Thursday, forecasters said.

Octave was located about 430 miles (692 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving east-northeast at 18 mph (29 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the center said.