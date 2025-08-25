Tropical Storm Juliette forms in the Pacific as Fernand churns over open waters in the Atlantic

Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was about 470 miles (760 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) after strengthen during the day.

It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). Forecasters said Juliette was expected to strengthen further in coming hours and had the potential to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

In the Atlantic basin, Fernand formed Saturday but also was far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. On Monday afternoon, it was about 485 miles (775 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and heading north-northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

The storm was expected to turn more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda. Forecasters said it would begin weakening and could become a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday before dissipating Thursday.