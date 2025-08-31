Tropical Storm Kiko forms in eastern Pacific Ocean; no immediate threat to land

“Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

The storm's center was located about 1,090 miles (1,760 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 9 mph (15 kph).

Tropical storms have wind speeds of between 39 mph (about 63 kph) and 73 mph (about 117 kph). It becomes a hurricane when the wind speed reaches 74 mph (about 119 kph).