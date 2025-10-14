Tropical Storm Lorenzo gets slightly stronger in the Atlantic Ocean but isn't threatening land

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the Atlantic Ocean, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (NOAA via AP)
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorenzo got slightly stronger Monday in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean but still is not threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 2,005 miles (3,227 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm was expected to turn northward on Tuesday, with some gradual intensification possible by midweek, forecasters said. The forecast track through Saturday shows Lorenzo staying out in the ocean and away from land.

