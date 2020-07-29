Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew's return to Earth

“You have to remember this is a test flight,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said from Kennedy Space Center. "If the weather isn’t good or the sea states aren’t good, we’re going to take our time bringing Bob and Doug home. Our No. 1 highest priority is their safety.”

Elon Musk's SpaceX company made history on May 30 when launching Hurley and Behnken. It marked the first launch of NASA astronauts from the U.S. in nearly a decade and also the first time a private company sent people into orbit. SpaceX is already preparing to launch a second crew to the space station at the end of September.

NASA wants six weeks between the splashdown and the launch of the next Dragon crew, for capsule inspections and reviews.

