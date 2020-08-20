Tropical storm whips Mexico's Baja, new storms in Atlantic

The storm knocked out power and phone service to a large part of the Los Cabos area, flooded flooded streets in poor neighborhoods and toppled palms in the tourist zone. Los Cabos Mayor Armida Castro said more than 800 people had gone to shelters in Cabo San Lucas and another 250 in San Jose del Cabo, where distancing measures were in place due to COVID-19.

During the early morning hours the fire department received multiple calls to rescue people from cars surrounded by floodwaters and from inundated homes.

Baja California Sur state officials said 15,000 foreign tourists were in the state, most in the Los Cabos region, which earlier had almost been emptied of visitors by pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, two new tropical depressions formed Thursday in the Atlantic Basin, and tropical storm watches were posted for several Caribbean islands and parts of Honduras.

The Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 13 was likely to become a tropical storm later Thursday and then skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The early, still uncertain track showed it potentially reaching Florida by Monday as a hurricane.

On Thursday, it was centered about 700 miles (1,120 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was headed briskly to the west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and potentially head for Texas or Louisiana coast as a tropical storm by next week, though the track and force that far out remained highly uncertain.

On Thursday, it was centered about 210 miles (375 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west at 18 mph (30 kph).