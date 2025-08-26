Tropical storms Juliette and Fernand churn over open waters in different oceans

Tropical Storm Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was in the Pacific about 500 miles (804 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (113 kph).

It was moving northwest at 10 mph (16 kph). Forecasters said Juliette could briefly become a hurricane Tuesday before a weakening Wednesday.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fernand also was far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. On Tuesday, it was about 635 miles (1,022 kilometers) south of Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and heading northeast at 13 mph (21 kph).

Forecasters said Fernand could become a post-tropical cyclone by Wednesday night.