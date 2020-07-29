Troubles abound, Boeing losses bloom to $2.4 billion in 2Q

The company said it is still carrying out layoffs outlined earlier this year, and Calhoun said Wednesday that the reduction in airplane production and lower airline demand for Boeing services “means we'll have to further assess the size of our workforce.” Boeing said in April it would reduce its workforce by 10%, or about 16,000 jobs.

So far this year, Boeing deliveries of new airliners — a critical source of cash for the Chicago company — are down 71%. Boeing recorded 59 orders, but also 382 cancellations, mostly for the troubled Max. Another 323 orders, also mostly for Max planes, were removed from Boeing’s backlog because of uncertainty about the deals going through.

The second quarter would have been worse for Boeing if not for its defense and space business, which depends on contracts with governments and has been largely insulated from the pandemic. Revenue in that business was flat with a year ago.

The pandemic has compounded Boeing’s problems, which began with the grounding of its 737 Max airliner in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

The company has been forced to lay off thousands of workers, cut spending and suspend its dividend and share buybacks. It also issued $25 in new debt on the private market, which avoided the need to take coronavirus-relief money from the federal government this spring.

The $2.40 billion loss included more than $1.3 billion in write-downs for production slowdowns, severance payments and temporary closures because of virus outbreaks in Boeing factories. It compared with a loss of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, when Boeing took a $5.6 billion charge to cover compensation it owes airlines for the grounding of their Max jets.

The company reported a loss per share, after special items, of $4.79. The average forecast of 20 analysts in a FactSet survey was a loss of $2.57 per share.

Revenue fell to $11.81 billion, down from $15.75 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $12.95 billion, according to FactSet.

Boeing shares were up more than 1% about an hour before the opening bell.