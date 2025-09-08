Trump asks Supreme Court for emergency order to keep billions of dollars in foreign aid frozen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order to keep billions of dollars in foreign aid frozen. The Republican administration filed its appeal Monday.
The crux of the legal fight is over nearly $5 billion in congressionally approved aid President Donald Trump last month said he would not spend, invoking disputed authority last used by a president roughly 50 years ago.
Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge last month that another $6.5 billion in aid would be spent before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled that the administration’s decision to withhold the funding was likely illegal.
