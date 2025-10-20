Trump honors 2025 college baseball champs LSU and LSU-Shreveport

“I think we should bring them into government,” Trump jokingly said of LSU head coach Jay Johnson and LSU-Shreveport’s Brad Neffendorf. “We can definitely use them.”

The Pilots' standout left-handed pitcher, Isaac Rohde, was named the 2025 ABCA/Rawlings NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The Tigers championship team included nine players selected in the 2025 major league draft.

It was LSU's eighth national championship. Only the University of Southern California, with 12, has won more College World Series titles.