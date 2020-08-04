Breaking News

NEW DETAILS: 2 pipes burst, boil advisory remains in effect after water main break

X

Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief

President Donald Trump, watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holds the Bible in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, watches as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holds the Bible in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

News Elections | 1 hour ago
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
President Donald Trump has hosted the swearing-in of the first Black chief of staff of the Air Force

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote. Trump called the moment “special” and praised Brown, saying, “You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an “amazing achievement" and an “incredible occasion."

Brown told Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.” He assumes the post later this week.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., is sworn is as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown, holds a bible, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., is sworn is as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown, holds a bible, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump applauds after a ceremony for Vice President Mike Pence to swear in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump applauds after a ceremony for Vice President Mike Pence to swear in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

After being sworn in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force hugs his mother, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
After being sworn in Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., as Chief of Staff of the Air Force hugs his mother, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.