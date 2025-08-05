Breaking: ‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple times before boy’s death, per 911 calls

Trump is creating a task force for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump is establishing a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Lehigh Valley International Airport, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MEG KINNARD – Associated Press
33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is establishing a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles.

Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to make the task force official, the White House said.

Trump has said that the Los Angeles Summer Games are among the events he's most looking forward to in his second term. The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trump “considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, calling sports one of the president's “greatest passions.”

LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028.”

