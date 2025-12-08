Breaking: Clerk of Courts Foley pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, felony counts dropped

Trump is proposing a $12B aid package for farmers hit hard by his trade war with China

A White House official says President Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion aid package for U.S. farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war
President Donald Trump walks the red carpet before the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump walks the red carpet before the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Credit: AP
By SEUNG MIN KIM – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a $12 billion farm aid package, according to a White House official — a boost to farmers who have struggled to sell their crops while getting hit by rising costs after the president raised tariffs on China as part of a broader trade war.

According to the official, who was granted anonymity to speak ahead of a planned announcement, Trump will unveil the plan Monday afternoon at the White House.

Farmers have backed Trump politically but his aggressive trade policies and frequently changing tariff rates have come under increasing scrutiny because of the impact on the agricultural sector and because of broader consumer worries.

The aid is the administration’s latest effort to defend Trump’s economic stewardship and answer voter angst about rising costs — even as the president has dismissed concerns about affordability as a Democratic “hoax.”

