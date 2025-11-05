Trump lands in Miami to speak about his economic agenda on the anniversary of his election win

“We have the greatest economy right now. A lot of people don’t see that," Trump said.

The Republican president's speech to the America Business Forum will be a broad look at his economic agenda and how investments he has secured abroad help U.S. communities, according to a senior White House official. It's a significant effort from Trump to put a positive spin on the economy at a time when Americans remain uneasy about the state of their finances and the cost of living — and when major campaigns in Tuesday's elections were centered on affordability and the economy.

The AP Voter Poll survey, which included more than 17,000 voters in New Jersey, Virginia, California and New York City, suggested the public was troubled by higher prices and fewer job opportunities despite Trump’s promises to tame inflation and unleash growth. Republicans handily lost key races in Virginia and New Jersey, and the president acknowledged Wednesday that the ongoing government shutdown, whose effects have rippled throughout the economy and forced government workers to go without paychecks, was “negative for the Republicans."

In his speech, Trump will touch on deregulation, energy independence and oil prices, and affordability, said the White House official, who insisted on anonymity to preview the president's address.

Trump spent five days in Asia last week with stops in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. He worked to ease trade tensions with Beijing in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In Tokyo, he promoted several major energy and tech projects for the U.S. that will be funded by Japan.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he thinks Trump’s recent travels “have been transformational in his presidency” and said his speech will be a highlight of the forum, which organizers have described as a more accessible version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, or the Milken Institute Global Conference, which gathers the world’s elite for discussions on the economy.

Political leaders, business executives and athletes including tennis legend Serena Williams and soccer star Lionel Messi are among the speakers at the forum inside Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat that been has transformed with an elaborate, futuristic stage where speakers are introduced with a light display and machines shooting smoke into the air. It's primarily sponsored by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, which is a key pillar of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to pursue megaprojects and investments abroad.

“This conference not only is creating this incredible collection of people, but it’s also creating them in a particular moment in time,” said Suarez, a Republican.

Earlier Wednesday, the conference hosted María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader and winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize who praised the U.S. president's posture toward Venezuela in her remarks.

“Regarding the strategy of President Trump toward this criminal narco-terrorist structure, it's absolutely correct because Nicolás Maduro is not a legitimate head of state,” said Machado, who appeared at the forum remotely.

Trump's visit also highlights how the Miami area is playing a key role during his second term.

Trump is set to host leaders of the world's leading rich and developing economies at next year’s Group of 20 summit at his golf club at the nearby city of Doral, despite what critics say is the appearance of impropriety.

Trump’s sons have taken over running the Trump Organization while their father is in the White House, and the president has insisted that his family’s business will not make any money by holding the summit at the golf club.

The city is where Trump wants to locate his future presidential library, which is now facing a legal challenge over whether the plot of land in downtown Miami is being properly transferred. Miami is also one of the U.S. host cities for next year’s World Cup, which Trump has eagerly promoted as the kickoff to several major global sporting events for which the U.S. is playing host. Ensuring the success of the World Cup has been a top priority for the Trump administration.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with whom Trump has developed a close friendship, is scheduled to speak at the Miami forum later Wednesday.

