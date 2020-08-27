Trump: NBA has become like 'a political organization'

Earlier Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff said in a CNN interview that NBA protests spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly” when compared to their response to ongoing to human rights violations in China.

The NBA last month faced scathing criticism from Republicans after an ESPN report that young participants in a league program in China were physically beaten by Chinese instructors and were not provided proper schooling.

Short also questioned why the league’s players and coaches have largely refrained from criticizing China's human rights violations and from expressing support for Hong Kong. In a seperate MSNBC interview Thursday, Short said the NBA's “embraced the Communist Party.”

“There is a contrast to the positions they’ve been taking,” Short said.

The league and its players have been outspoken in calls for reforms in the aftermath of the killing of Floyd. The NBA has even incorporated its support for the Black Lives Matter movement into player uniforms and advertising. Trump has called that movement “a symbol of hate."

“NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,’ White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday.

In a separate appearance before an event hosted by Politico, Kushner said that he planned to reach out to Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James, an outspoken advocate for policing changes.

“Look, I do think that peaceful protest has a place and it has importance,” Kushner said. “But I do think that what we need to do right now is make sure that we take the anger that people have and we have to move from slogans to constructive solutions.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, a Trump ally, told Fox News that the reaction by NBA players to the incident in Kenosha was "premature.”

”We shouldn’t be jumping to conclusions until we have all the facts," said Cotton, R-Ark.

Not everyone in Trump's circle was critical of the NBA players move. The Magic, which is owned by family of Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, issued a statement saying it stood united with players and the league in “condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a Hurricane Laura briefing at FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci